Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
NPR
Rep. Self was among a small group that held up House Speaker McCarthy's election
House Republicans came together yesterday to approve new operating rules for Congress - that in spite of the concerns of some Republicans. They feared House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made too many concessions to the right wing of the party in order to obtain his post. McCarthy won the speaker's gavel Saturday after a grueling 15 rounds of voting over five days. That very public display of Republican disunity has raised questions about McCarthy's power and the ability of Republicans to govern. So what are their prospects going forward? We asked Texas Congressman Keith Self, who initially opposed McCarthy before changing his mind on Friday. Good morning, Congressman.
NPR
Before the House can vote on bills, it must OK rules for how the chamber operates
Now that the House has finally selected a speaker, Republicans are ready to push their agenda. Among their top priorities are cuts to IRS funding. After 15 ballots and four days of drama, Kevin McCarthy secured enough votes to serve as speaker of the House. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. The California...
NPR
How Republicans are overhauling the Congressional Ethics Office
ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: House Republicans are already making some big changes in Congress, including an overhaul of the Congressional Ethics Office. That's an independent, nonpartisan watchdog separate from the House Ethics Committee. Former Democratic Congressman David Skaggs was co-chair of the Ethics Office until a couple of years ago. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family flagged as suspicious
NPR
President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office
President Biden faces questions this morning about his handling of classified government documents. The president's personal lawyers say they found a, quote, "small number of documents" in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center in November before the midterm elections when they were packing up the president's former office. The documents date back to his time as vice president. The White House says it notified the National Archives on the same day. The Archives collected the documents the following morning, and the matter is under review by the Justice Department. None of the documents were the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives, according to the president's attorneys. Brandon Van Grack is a former federal prosecutor who's investigated and prosecuted dozens of cases involving the Espionage Act, and he joins us now to discuss. Good morning.
NPR
A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate
When the Senate failed to vote on a bill that would have erased decades-old racial disparities for drug crimes, Orrin Jackson said it felt like "a slap in the face." Jackson, 53, knows firsthand what the work of Congress means to people in prison. Once destined to die behind bars, Jackson won release after lawmakers moved in 2018 to give him and many others a way to approach a judge and seek a reduced sentence.
NPR
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
President Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides. Republicans view it as too little, too late. Some Democrats think it doesn't address the humanitarian situation on the border. So let's ask an immigrant advocate who is actually there. Fernando Garcia is executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. He joins us now from El Paso, Texas. Fernando, welcome to the show. What did you make of the president's visit there yesterday?
NPR
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden could do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
NPR
What we know about the classified documents found in Biden's think tank
Classified documents from President Joe Biden's term as vice president were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement last fall, according to Biden's personal attorneys. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Drive past the Penn Biden Center here in Washington today and you will see camera crews out...
NPR
Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Politics Podcast team discusses the Democratic Party's plan to reshuffle its presidential primary calendar. Enacting the plan is easier said than done.
NPR
Why lawmakers in Idaho want to ban public drag shows
Audio will be available later today. While Democrats held off huge Republican gains in the midterms, some states swung further to the right. Idaho is set to consider a bill banning public drag shows.
Comments / 0