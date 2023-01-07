Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to prison, lashes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday. The website of Iran’s judiciary said a Revolutionary Court sentenced 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele to...
Business Insider
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
WDIO-TV
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands...
WDIO-TV
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the...
WDIO-TV
China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation
BEIJING (AP) — China suspended issuing visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by South Korea on Chinese travelers, according to a notice posted by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul. Japan’s Kyodo News service...
WDIO-TV
Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrimage returning to pre-COVID levels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam’s annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one...
WDIO-TV
EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital’s chaotic uprising
SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident sparked accusations that Bolsonaro’s actions stoked the flames of dissent and ultimately produced the uprising.
Russia Suffers 'Huge Losses' in Battle for Biggest Gain in Months: Ukraine
Officials in Ukraine and Russia are both agreeing that the city of Soledar is not in either side's grasp.
WDIO-TV
Bolsonaro eyes return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters’ brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt...
WDIO-TV
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned Tuesday. In an annual report, the World...
Biden’s Mexico Trip Highlights Nearshoring Opportunity
President Biden’s visit to Mexico earlier this week renewed attention on issues along the U.S. border as well as nearshoring opportunities for companies looking to strategize on sourcing. Though talk of clean energy and semiconductor supply chains dominated discussions between Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the North American Leaders Summit held Jan. 9-10 in Mexico City, the event highlighted why companies in the U.S. should consider putting some of their eggs in a south-of-the-border basket. “The U.S.-Mexican effort to encourage American businesses to move manufacturing operations to Mexico needs to be shifted into...
WDIO-TV
Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt’s Suez Canal
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
WDIO-TV
Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether canal traffic was affected. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel.
