Nashville SC to Host the First Match in MLS 2023 Opening Weekend

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club announced that it will kick off the 2023 Major League Soccer season by hosting New York City FC as the first match of the MLS Is Back weekend on a nationally televised on FOX and Fox Deportes at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

In addition to the opening match, Nashville SC will host thrilling matchups throughout the season at GEODIS Park, including a couple of stellar interconference weekend contests against the 2022 MLS Cup Champions LAFC on April 22 and defending Concacaf Champions League Champions Seattle Sounders FC on Sept. 30.

