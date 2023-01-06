Read full article on original website
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Anna Marie Webb
Anna Marie Webb, 93, Warsaw, died at 9:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Berne, to Amanda (Graber) Steury and Noah R. Steury. On Sept. 10, 1949, at the young age of 19, she married James Calvin Webb. They were blessed with five children during their 48 years of marriage together. After a lifetime of sharing everything in their lives, James died July 27, 1998.
Lorrane Dennis
Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Irma Joan Duda — PENDING
Irma Joan Duda, 90, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
James Carl Shriver
James Carl Shriver, 77, Wabash, died at 5:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1945. He married Judith Jumper on Jan. 17, 1998. He is survived by his wife, Judith Shriver, Wabash; two children, Drew (Barb) Shriver, Peru and...
Owen ‘Butch’ D. Morgan Jr.
Owen D. “Butch Morgan Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of South Bend, died early Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, in his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1949. Butch is survived by his sister, Pamela K. Sheppard, Argos; and his brother, Thomas M. (Rosie) Morgan, Plymouth.
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
John Pippenger Jr.
John Pippenger Jr., 86, Milford, died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 19, 1936. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Joan Loucks. John is survived by his wife of almost 68 years Joan Pippenger, Milford; two children, Steve (Kitty)...
Gene Hutchison
Gene Hutchison, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. He was born July 16, 1941. He married Evelyn Peyton on Feb. 2, 1970. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, Wyatt, her daughter Bobbie Burd-Toth and her two children; the mother of his children, Opal Turner; and her daughters, Jennifer Smith and her four children and Leigh Anne Welch, her two children and her two grandchildren.
Ina Marie Mullet
Ina Marie Mullet, 78, Nappanee, died at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born March 26, 1944. On April 25, 1962, Ina married Jonas D.E. Mullet. He preceded her in death. Surviving are seven sons, Paul (Velda) Mullet, Nappanee, Daniel (Esther) Mullet, Plymouth, Glenn (Linda) Mullet, Noxon, Mont.,...
Rosemary Zielinski
Rosemary Elizabeth Zielinski, 92, South Bend, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka. Rosemary was born Aug. 26, 1930. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Rodgers; son, Michael Zielinski; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Home – Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services,...
Larry Meryl Shivers
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, formerly of the Argos community, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born May 27, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife, Sheila Shivers, Plymouth; children, Bruce (Cindy) Shivers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sonya (Jeff) Dunfee, Greensburg and Kristine (Matt) Fawley, Bremen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Ross) Evers, Mount Dora, Fla., Connie Lustman, Rockford, Ill. and Cheryl VanDerWeele, Leo.
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
Edward Becker — UPDATED
Ed Becker, 74, Cromwell, died at 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Edward Louis Becker was born March 19, 1948. On May 9, 1970, Ed was married to Vicki Squires. She preceded him in death. Later, on Oct. 12, 2021, Ed was married to Jean Cunningham; Jean survives at home.
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, 39, Warsaw, died Jan. 7, 2023. She was born June 2, 1983. On April 21, 2004, she married Josh Hall, who survives. Amy is survived by her husband, Josh Hall; daughter, Zoie Smith; son, Gage Hall; three sisters, Cara Conley, Angela (Christopher) Yates and Crystal Alcala; two brothers, Christopher Conley and Chad Myers; parents, Mark and Barb Pozorski; and in-laws Cory and Jodi Hackney.
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, North CR 800W, south of CR 900N, Nappanee. Driver: J-B Garrett, 64, Silverbrook Avenue, Niles, Mich. Garrett’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, East CR...
