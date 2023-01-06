Read full article on original website
Brenda C. Prater Smith
Brenda C. Prater Smith, 64, Warsaw, died surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. Brenda was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Kyle and Anna Marie (Hackworth) Prater. She was a 1976 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. She was married to Dan Smith, and he preceded her in 2007. Brenda had been an apartment manager and prepared taxes. She enjoyed selling Avon products and spending time with her grandchildren.
Robert C. Haywood — PENDING
Robert C. Haywood, 65, Claypool, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his own home in Claypool. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Lorrane Dennis
Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Terry ‘TR’ R. West
Terry R. “TR” West Jr., 58, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, died Jan. 8, 2023. TR was born March 24, 1964. On June 22, 1985, TR married the love of his life, Sharon Prater. The loving memory of Terry “TR” West Jr. will be forever cherished by his...
Mary Jane Runyan
Mary Jane Runyan, 81, Albion, died at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 29, 1941. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, Ossian, Vicki...
Edward Becker — PENDING
Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
Shirley Mae Davis
Shirley Mae Davis, 72, Cromwell, died Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Cromwell. She was born Dec. 20, 1950. Shirley leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” Davis; six children, Tammy (Brian) Holden, Carlton, Mich., John (Venus) Davis, Monroe, Mich., Dawn (Jerry) Wilson, Midland, Mich., Ronnie (Michael) Young, Warsaw, Jammie (James Jr.) Mullins, North Webster and Ricky Johnson, Warsaw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Lois Morris, James Williams, Darell Williams and Belinda Wiggington.
Larry Meryl Shivers
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, formerly of the Argos community, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born May 27, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife, Sheila Shivers, Plymouth; children, Bruce (Cindy) Shivers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sonya (Jeff) Dunfee, Greensburg and Kristine (Matt) Fawley, Bremen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Ross) Evers, Mount Dora, Fla., Connie Lustman, Rockford, Ill. and Cheryl VanDerWeele, Leo.
Helen Ferne Liebengood
Helen Ferne Liebengood, 104, Fishers, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. She was born Aug. 25, 1918. On Nov. 11, 1967, Helen married Dr. Howard B. Liebengood. Helen is survived by her daughter, Tommye Lou (Robert Beavers) Glaze Beavers, Fishers; daughter-in-law, Gail (Martin) Glaze, West Lafayette; granddaughter; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott, and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended The Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of The Best Damn Band in the Land. After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
Florence A. Makousky
Florence A. Makousky, 80, Goshen, died 7:13 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Goshen. She was born Sept. 6, 1942. On Feb. 23, 1963, she married Patrick Joseph Makousky Sr., and he preceded her in death. Surviving are children, Carol Diaz, New Paris, Patrick Makousky Jr., Golden,...
LCDR-R David S. Kruger
LCDR-R David S. Kruger, 90, Akron, died 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born Sept. 28, 1932. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Fenimore) Kruger, Akron; sons Ron Kruger and Steve Kruger both of Akron; daughter Jane Conley, Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
Irma Joan Duda — PENDING
Irma Joan Duda, 90, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Friends, Leaders Remember Elliott For Community Involvement
WARSAW — John Elliott left Kosciusko County several years ago to move closer to family. But though he left the area, it never left him. Elliott, who was heavily involved in politics and community service locally, died at age 78 on Sunday, Jan. 8. He remained attuned to area happenings even after he relocated, said Lynn Howie.
Colleen M. King
Colleen M. King, 65, Grass Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence in Grass Creek. She was born March 24, 1957. Colleen and Richard ‘Rick” King were married on Oct. 12, 1984. Left to cherish the memories of Colleen are her husband, Rick; daughter, Angela King...
