Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
KBTX.com
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said. Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle. In the video obtained by KBTX, she is...
KLTV
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station (1000 Eleanor St.). Hear words of empowerment from former Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Lance Jackson, along with uplifting music by Men of Purpose. Special recognition will be bestowed on those who have significantly impacted our community. Free admission. For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979-764-3779 or parks@cstx.gov.
Teen wanted for 'deadly' College Station home invasion now in custody
A 17-year-old man wanted in connection with a College Station murder is now in custody. Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Community still pushing for veterans court workshop
Veteran Patrick Baca needed several moments to compose himself as he stepped to the podium Tuesday during citizens input time at the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting. “We’re not going away,” a tearful Baca said at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan. “This is something we need.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
City should have had required inspector
On Dec. 22, I smelled gas in my house and called ATMOS. A worker came and discovered a leak in two valves in the kitchen. A lock was put on my meter and I was informed to have a plumber replace the valves and an inspector for the city of Bryan would have to come out and check the repair and remove the lock.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide
The College Station Police Department announced on social media it apprehended one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham, was is in custody at 5:15 p.m., the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council and Bryan Firefighters Association set to discuss mutual agreement
The Bryan Firefighters Association and the city will discuss a proposed meet and confer agreement between both parties at Tuesday night’s Bryan City Council meeting. The proposals in the agreement, which was set to expire in December before the city allotted a one-month extension to Jan. 31 for negotiations, include revisions to management rights, a no-strike clause, association business, public confidence, fiscal responsibility, staffing, grievances and more.
Smell that? Dogs deployed to detect a disease found in cattle
“He looked at me and said, ‘Cordy, do you think we can use dogs to tell which ones are sick?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, but we can try!’,” Courtney Daigle, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, recalled with a laugh.
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
Comments / 1