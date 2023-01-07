Read full article on original website
Mayor Sylvester Turner Chosen as 2023 Grand Marshal “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future”
HOUSTON, TEXAS…. The Black Heritage Society, in partnership with the City of Houston, is having its 45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Day Parade & Festival on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The 45th MLK Jr. Parade is free to the public and is held downtown starting on Lamar @Smith Street. The MLK 2023 theme is “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future.”
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Houston Happens – Maggie returns from maternity leave with special little guest
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is. Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. […]
Click2Houston.com
Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms
HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area. Check them out below!. Have...
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Longtime Houston radio host, Randy Lemmon, dies at 61 due to complications of a stroke, family says
Known as the go-to expert on gardening, Lemmon hosted The GardenLine radio program for over 25 years, sharing tips and tricks on handling Houston's unique climate.
KLTV
Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
KBTX.com
Randy Lemmon, longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, dies at 61
NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Randy Lemmon, a longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, died on Wednesday. Lemmon passed due to complications related to a stroke. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1984. Before his radio career, he spent nearly a decade at the university producing news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
cw39.com
Man in critical condition after Houston double shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man outside of a club in Houston early Sunday morning. One of the men in his 20s was hit in the head. He is in critical condition. According to Houston police, they...
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
