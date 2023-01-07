Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
FA Cup draw: Manchester City could face Arsenal next after knocking out Chelsea
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking out Chelsea on Sunday
BBC
Hillsborough: Safety body 'concerned' by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie
The government's advisor on safety at sports grounds is "concerned" by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.
SB Nation
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
SB Nation
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
SB Nation
Editorial: The magic and madness of a Sunderland FA Cup tie!
With ten minutes to play on Saturday evening, many Sunderland supporters might’ve been preparing the angry tweets and the frustrated post-match sentiments as Matthew Pennington gave Shrewsbury the lead and seemingly set them on course for a victory. It would’ve been all too familiar: ‘I never cared about the...
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup
Manchester United face Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Find the predicted United lineup here.
SB Nation
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney missed FA Cup shock finish
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was left scrambling to find out what happened towards the end of his side’s FA Cup third-round tie after television coverage in the United States cut out.The Red Dragons beat Coventry 4-3 to set up a fourth-round tie with Sheffield United.But the actor was left in the dark during the final moments and took to social media to follow the closing stages of the match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Co-owner Ryan Reynolds was also shocked by the upset and said he was left “totally speechless” as Phil Parkinson’s side held on after the Sky...
Football transfer rumours: Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United?
Odion Ighalo. Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Radamel Falcao. Cristiano Ronaldo. The arrivals door at Old Trafford has revolved with plenty of odd short-term striking solutions in recent years. Erik ten Hag may have ushered in a new era at Manchester United but it appears that old habits die hard. Wout Weghorst is the latest name to be linked with spearheading United’s attack, with the Dutchman hoping to taking the not-so-well-trodden path from Burnley, via Istanbul, back to the north-west.
Yardbarker
Newcastle vs Leicester confirmed EFL Cup lineups: Magpies back to full strength
Eddie Howe will be hoping his Newcastle United side can return to cup-winning ways after their shock FA Cup third-round exit against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. The Magpies, who lost 2-1 against the Owls at Hillsborough on Saturday, are now preparing to take on Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Leicester City.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup is on the line when Manchester United welcomes League One outfit Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Having advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Everton on Friday, Erik ten Hag’s side will be keen to continue our recent hot streak in M16 following the completion of the World Cup.
SB Nation
On This Day (10th January 2014): Poyet slams the British transfer market as Sunderland go abroad!
Before the start of the 2013-14 season, Sunderland had gone fully international under the stewardship of the eccentric Paolo Di Canio and his Director of Football, Roberto De Fanti. Despite constant pleas from Di Canio for the club to bring in some British talent, Di Fanti recruited an abundance of...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Oxford United 0: bring on Manchester City
Arsenal took care of business in the FA Cup 3rd round, beating Oxford United 3-0 at Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but in the second, Mikel Arteta’s side proved far too much for the home side to handle. Turns out bringing on Granit Xhaka and Alex Zinchenko makes a difference.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest
Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]. Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]. Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]. “I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles...
Sunderland legend 'impressed but not surprised' by fine Tony Mowbray start
While not everyone was initially convinced by Tony Mowbray's appointment at Sunderland, one club legend knew just how good he was.
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
SB Nation
Everton Under-21s slip to defeat despite positive performances
As the first team were exiting the FA Cup, the Everton Under-21s slipped to a disappointing 2-1 home Premier League 2 defeat against their West Ham counterparts on Friday night at Southport. Two sloppy pieces of defensive play firstly by Reece Welch then Eli Campbell almost gifted the visitors the...
Comments / 0