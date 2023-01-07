Read full article on original website
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
Gonzaga Bulldogs could separate themselves from the rest of the WCC this week
Dan Dickau takes a look at the top storylines across West Coast Conference men's basketball, starting with Gonzaga's opportunity to separate from the rest of the WCC contenders this week. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
inlander.com
Gonzaga heads to BYU one last time before the Cougars leave the WCC
When the BYU Cougars joined the West Coast Conference in 2011, it was obvious they would quickly become one of the Zags’ biggest rivals. Now, though, the two programs are set to turn a page in their rivalry as Gonzaga heads to Provo for the final time before BYU switches allegiances to the Big 12 Conference.
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest. Washington State’s football program is finalizing a deal to make Schmedding its next defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will replace Brian...
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
FOX 28 Spokane
Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls school boards to meet tonight
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — School boards in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will meet this evening to reorganize and discuss topics they'll tackle this year. The upcoming $25 million-per-year perpetual supplemental levy and the $5 million-per-year, five-year school safety and maintenance levy will be among top conversation topics when trustees of the Coeur d'Alene School Board meet at 5 p.m. in the Midtown Center Meeting Room, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Department will soon cut down 200 trees from the Downriver Golf Course because of pine beetles. The action was announced in the Park Board meeting last week. The trees, a total of 198 Ponderosa Pines, are either infested with pine beetles or dead. Crews plan to cut down and dispose...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
FOX 28 Spokane
The calm before the next storm!
We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Wednesday morning with start time temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend. Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s,
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
