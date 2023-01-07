ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity

2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
inlander.com

Gonzaga heads to BYU one last time before the Cougars leave the WCC

When the BYU Cougars joined the West Coast Conference in 2011, it was obvious they would quickly become one of the Zags’ biggest rivals. Now, though, the two programs are set to turn a page in their rivalry as Gonzaga heads to Provo for the final time before BYU switches allegiances to the Big 12 Conference.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
FOX 28 Spokane

Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
KREM

Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls school boards to meet tonight

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — School boards in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will meet this evening to reorganize and discuss topics they'll tackle this year. The upcoming $25 million-per-year perpetual supplemental levy and the $5 million-per-year, five-year school safety and maintenance levy will be among top conversation topics when trustees of the Coeur d'Alene School Board meet at 5 p.m. in the Midtown Center Meeting Room, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane

Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
FOX 28 Spokane

The calm before the next storm!

We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Wednesday morning with start time temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend. Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s,
