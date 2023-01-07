Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Freethink
Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more
In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
u.today
SHIB Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group, XRP Likely to Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, Whales Bet on ETH to Drop to $400 in Summer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu team teases partnership with Bugatti Group. @Shibtoken, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently published a promo video teasing a partnership with the Bugatti Group — a company focused on designing and creating luggage and various accessories. The details of the partnership remain unknown as of now, but judging by the video, SHIB enthusiasts may expect to see a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. However, the news has not affected the meme token’s price: it is still trading down more than 90% from its record high.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
u.today
XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Could Get As Low As $9,000, Asserts Pundit Who Correctly Predicted BTC’s Top
Bitcoin continued to trend range bound on Saturday, riling investors who had to contend with lacklustre price volatility in the past 14 months. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading at $16,966 after a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its biggest rival, Ethereum, also traded sluggishly at $1263- a level it has been toying at for the past two days.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Imminent Short Squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised for a quick burst to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 553,400 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin could be gearing up for a short squeeze. “Finally, looks like BTC is ready to break out of the $16,000...
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
