You can imagine how someone must feel when they make their way to the White House, especially when they know they’re about to live in it for the next four to eight years. It seems like every President or First Lady puts their own spin on the White House, whether it be in the gardens or redecorating for Christmas. However, the upcoming book The Fight of His Life, author Chris Whipple alleges that President Joe Biden wanted a serious redecorating task done: to get rid of everything from former President Donald Trump’s time in the house. Buy: Pre-Order ‘The Fight of...

8 DAYS AGO