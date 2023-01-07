Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Giants sign veteran receiver James Washington ahead of playoffs
The Giants added to their receiving corps ahead of Sunday’s wild-card showdown against the Vikings. Former Cowboys wideout James Washington was signed to the Giants’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They also signed guard Solomon Kindley to a reserve/future contract. The 26-year-old Washington worked out with the team on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Cowboys waived him last Wednesday. The Cowboys signed Washington as a free agent in March to a one-year, $1.035 million deal. It was a short-term fix after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, and while Michael Gallup was working his way back from a torn ACL....
Colts interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for head coach position
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday is not the only in-house candidate the Colts are considering for their head coaching job. The Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the job on Wednesday, the NFL Network reported. Ventrone, who has been in Indianapolis since joining Frank Reich’s initial staff in 2018, has been an...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Comments / 0