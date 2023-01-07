The Giants added to their receiving corps ahead of Sunday’s wild-card showdown against the Vikings. Former Cowboys wideout James Washington was signed to the Giants’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They also signed guard Solomon Kindley to a reserve/future contract. The 26-year-old Washington worked out with the team on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Cowboys waived him last Wednesday. The Cowboys signed Washington as a free agent in March to a one-year, $1.035 million deal. It was a short-term fix after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, and while Michael Gallup was working his way back from a torn ACL....

