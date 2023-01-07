ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia women blast TCU for first home Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith’s 12th double-figure scoring performance of the season, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) defeated TCU, 77-45, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Tuesday night. Smith led the team in scoring for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hawks' stifling defense paves way to win over Bulldogs

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — With their outside shooting not as effective as they would like, the South Harrison Hawks ratcheted up the defense to completely frustrate visiting Doddridge County on Tuesday night at the South Harrison gym. The unbeaten Hawks forced 22 turnovers and held the Bulldogs...
LOST CREEK, WV
Lady Patriots Varsity pick up a pair of wins

The varsity Lady Patriots picked up two more wins this week, edging by Buckhannon 40-39 and taking down Elkins 33-23. The Lady Patriots used balanced scoring, good free throw shooting, and clutch defense late to get by Buckhannon-Upshur.
ELKINS, WV
West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
Buccaneers use late run to pull away from Liberty, 42-31

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers overcame a slow start in the first half, using an 8-0 run over the last three minutes of the game to pull away from the Liberty Mountaineers and secure a 42-31 victory on Tuesday night. B-U coach Jason Westfall was pleased...
BUCKHANNON, WV
LC Wrestlers compete at National Guard Duels

The Lewis County High School wrestling team headed south on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 to compete in the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals Tournament. The tournament took place in Summersville, WV at the Armory, and consisted of 25 teams including two out of state teams.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester

Eight freshmen from West Virginia's list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle – QB, 6-2, 200, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter – LB, 6-1, 215, Denver, N.C./East Lincoln...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wesleyan alums create state-themed NFT projecdt

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and Theta Xi fraternity brothers have joined to launch what they say will be the world’s first state-themed non-fungible token project: 1863nft. Non-fungible tokens are like limited-edition cryptocurrency with an art aspect, according to published reports.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Richard Sherwood

MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — Richard Lee “Dick” Sherwood, born in 1948, passed from his earthly body a…
MAYSVILLE, WV
Judith Lee Herron

AKRON, OH — Judith Lee Herron of Weston passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Norfolk, VA on December 2, 1944, the daughter of the late George Harold and Virginia Louise Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Boswell, stepdaughter Patty Boswell, sisters Patty Riley, Janey Paugh, and brothers LaMar Smith, Tony Smith, and Scott Smith.
WESTON, WV
Lois Glass

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass, 92, of Clarksburg, was called home …
CLARKSBURG, WV
Movement in Dance, solo ballerina, teach moves to Johnson Elementary students in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before the holiday break, a pair of dance groups performed for Johnson Elementary School students in Bridgeport. “The school was blessed with a performance by Movement in Dance, a learning experience for the kids about dancing technique and the origin of ballet, and then the pre-K students had a special performance by Presley Veltri, a former student whose brothers and sisters also went here,” Principal Vicki Huffman said.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Man's body found near Stony Road in Fairmont, West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A man's body was found near the Gateway Connector in Fairmont Tuesday morning, with officials believing the the man to be deceased for at least a month. Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said that at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, maintenance workers found the...
FAIRMONT, WV
Area students make university honor lists

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two area students have made dean's lists at their universities. Buckhannon's Allison F Tenney has been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Agriculture Topics

A grazing school for North Central West Virginia is planned for February 3-4, 2023 in Barbour County and is open to livestock farmers in north central WV. It will run 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Nestor farm near Belington. We will have a heated...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Amanda Jean Potter

WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982, and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
WESTON, WV
Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lois Ann (Davisson) Glass, 92, of Clarksburg, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Clarksburg. She was born on November 27, 1930, in Harrisville, daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Davisson and Wilma Nell Lowther Davisson. She...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lewis County Spelling Bee scheduled for Jan. 21

The 34th Weston Democrat/Lewis County Schools Spelling Bee is scheduled for Jan. 21 at the Weston Masonic Temple on Main Avenue. Lewis County Schools will partner with The Weston Democrat in sponsoring the bee. Judges for this year’s bee will be Jane Lew volunteer firefighter Ryan Carson, with two other judges still being chosen and finalized.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

