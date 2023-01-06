ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

January Students of the Month

Our mission is to prepare young people to be strong in all aspects of their lives. We strive to cultivate an atmosphere of academic excellence, respect, and sense of community. We value innovative ideas and make decisions that help ensure student's learning and success. We provide multiple opportunities for students to be actively engaged both in and out of the classroom.
SALEM, UT
No School Friday-Monday, January 13-16

As a friendly reminder for those who may not have known. There is no school this Friday, January 13th due to a District Development Day. Also, there is no school this following Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Enjoy the 4-day weekend this week!. Here...
Class Changes Finalize on Wednesday, January 11

Class changes for 2nd semester began on December 14 and will finish January 11. Sign up process:. Go to school website, click on counseling, then class change (Salem Junior High - Home (weebly.com)) Fill out online form and a counselor will call you in from the list. Wednesday, January 11...
SALEM, UT
Parenting With Love and Logic Online Class

Our spring semester Love and Logic Parenting workshop will be held on March 14, 21 and 28th from 6-7:30. Dates: Tuesdays, March 14, 21, & 28 (all three for the full course) Cost: Provided Free by Nebo School District. Manuals are $12 each and can be purchased with card, cash...
Meet our New Teachers!

Over the break we were so sad to say "See you later" to Mr. Farnes and Mrs. Topham as they embark on their new adventures. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Braden and Mrs. Kilner to our hawk family! Here is a little bit about them. Hello! I’m Ann Braden....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nebo Community School Winter 2023

Nebo Community School classes are here. The classes will begin in January, so join a class to help those winter blues. This is an amazing opportunity to expand your horizons and improve your abilities. The goal of the Community School Program is to meet the needs and interests of the people in the community. There are many course options to choose from, recommendations are encouraged. We would love to see you there!

