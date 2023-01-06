Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
January Students of the Month
Our mission is to prepare young people to be strong in all aspects of their lives. We strive to cultivate an atmosphere of academic excellence, respect, and sense of community. We value innovative ideas and make decisions that help ensure student's learning and success. We provide multiple opportunities for students to be actively engaged both in and out of the classroom.
nebo.edu
No School Friday-Monday, January 13-16
As a friendly reminder for those who may not have known. There is no school this Friday, January 13th due to a District Development Day. Also, there is no school this following Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Enjoy the 4-day weekend this week!. Here...
nebo.edu
Class Changes Finalize on Wednesday, January 11
Class changes for 2nd semester began on December 14 and will finish January 11. Sign up process:. Go to school website, click on counseling, then class change (Salem Junior High - Home (weebly.com)) Fill out online form and a counselor will call you in from the list. Wednesday, January 11...
nebo.edu
Parenting With Love and Logic Online Class
Our spring semester Love and Logic Parenting workshop will be held on March 14, 21 and 28th from 6-7:30. Dates: Tuesdays, March 14, 21, & 28 (all three for the full course) Cost: Provided Free by Nebo School District. Manuals are $12 each and can be purchased with card, cash...
nebo.edu
Meet our New Teachers!
Over the break we were so sad to say "See you later" to Mr. Farnes and Mrs. Topham as they embark on their new adventures. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Braden and Mrs. Kilner to our hawk family! Here is a little bit about them. Hello! I’m Ann Braden....
nebo.edu
Nebo Community School Winter 2023
Nebo Community School classes are here. The classes will begin in January, so join a class to help those winter blues. This is an amazing opportunity to expand your horizons and improve your abilities. The goal of the Community School Program is to meet the needs and interests of the people in the community. There are many course options to choose from, recommendations are encouraged. We would love to see you there!
nebo.edu
Comments / 0