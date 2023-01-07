Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line
Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
echo-pilot.com
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
WGAL
Police looking for missing teen in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Franklin County. Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was last seen on Christmas Eve along the 800 block of Limestone Drive in Chambersburg. "Sarate-Mancio is described as a 15-year-old female, Hispanic, and approximately 120 pounds," PSP said in a...
State Police searching for missing 15-year-old
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Kylese Anna Seman was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9. Her current whereabouts are unknown, according to PSP in Chambersburg. Seman also has connections to the Hagerstown, Maryland area as well, according...
Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police arrested a 36-year-old dad for neglect of a minor after the toddler was found by a good Samaritan in the road near North Cresap Street and West Second Street. “The complainant had observed the toddler-aged child alone in the roadway and brought them to safety. Officers received a call from the mother stating that her child was missing,” police reported. “The juvenile was returned to the mother, and officers started an investigation.” According to police, the child was supposed to be in the care of Michael Caswell at a nearby residence. When officers contacted Caswell, it The post Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road appeared first on Shore News Network.
echo-pilot.com
Family amusement center in Franklin County won't close after all
Cluggy's will play on, under new management. Brian and Melissa Bentzen will take over running the family amusement center in Chambersburg starting Feb. 1, according to a post on Cluggy's Facebook page. Cluggy's had been set to close on Jan. 29. Owners John and Mary McGough announced in early December...
WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
echo-pilot.com
Information released about New Year’s Eve pedestrian fatality in Waynesboro
Some information has been released and the investigation continues into the New Year’s Eve accident that claimed the life of a Waynesboro woman. On Jan. 9:Williamsport woman dies after struck by truck on U.S. 11. Edna Brady, 61, was crossing West Main Street from north to south in the...
WJAC TV
Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
bestattractions.org
Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland
If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal
Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
WTOP
W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
theriver953.com
FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
wtae.com
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100
FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
Comments / 0