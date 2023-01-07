ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line

Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WGAL

Police looking for missing teen in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Franklin County. Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was last seen on Christmas Eve along the 800 block of Limestone Drive in Chambersburg. "Sarate-Mancio is described as a 15-year-old female, Hispanic, and approximately 120 pounds," PSP said in a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Kylese Anna Seman was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9. Her current whereabouts are unknown, according to PSP in Chambersburg. Seman also has connections to the Hagerstown, Maryland area as well, according...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police arrested a 36-year-old dad for neglect of a minor after the toddler was found by a good Samaritan in the road near North Cresap Street and West Second Street. “The complainant had observed the toddler-aged child alone in the roadway and brought them to safety. Officers received a call from the mother stating that her child was missing,” police reported. “The juvenile was returned to the mother, and officers started an investigation.” According to police, the child was supposed to be in the care of Michael Caswell at a nearby residence. When officers contacted Caswell, it The post Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
echo-pilot.com

Family amusement center in Franklin County won't close after all

Cluggy's will play on, under new management. Brian and Melissa Bentzen will take over running the family amusement center in Chambersburg starting Feb. 1, according to a post on Cluggy's Facebook page. Cluggy's had been set to close on Jan. 29. Owners John and Mary McGough announced in early December...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WDTV

Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WJAC TV

Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal

Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WTOP

W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
wtae.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100

FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
FARMINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy