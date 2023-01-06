ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will be reimbursing the county for the loss, less the deductible. Woodby told the committee that Nor-Well mechanical contractors of Elizabethton checked the system after it went down and found the damage. Nor-Well has the system working until the chiller can be replaced.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO