FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
Watch now: Sullivan board wants third grade promotion authority to be local
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has gone on record requesting the Tennessee General Assembly again make third- and fourth-grade promotion decisions local. If not, up to 68% of Sullivan County third-graders could be held back later this year. That’s based on the percentage of third-graders who scored below expectations or approaching expectations in 2021-22 testing, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. That’s worse than the state average of roughly 66.3%.
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will be reimbursing the county for the loss, less the deductible. Woodby told the committee that Nor-Well mechanical contractors of Elizabethton checked the system after it went down and found the damage. Nor-Well has the system working until the chiller can be replaced.
Taking down the decorations
Two women worked Tuesday removing the ornaments from a Christmas tree in King Commons. Sponsors of the 160 trees that were on display during the holidays in King Commons and Founders Park as part of Candy Land Christmas have been taking down their decorations this week. Johnson City crews have also removed the city's official Christmas tree and lights from the other trees downtown.
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
KINGSPORT — Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities,” according to NSCC’s website. The occupation is expected to see higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Kingsport primes 'engine that makes everything go'
KINGSPORT — A slew of projects will soon start in Kingsport — but you won’t be able to see them. That’s because they involve water and sewer infrastructure.
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
Meeting to address creation of Hawkins crisis response plan
ROGERSVILLE — In response to recent events in Hawkins County, several community members have arranged a meeting next week to discuss community involvement in future crisis interventions. Over the past few weeks, Hawkins County residents have been affected by several crises, including ice/snowstorms, flooding, frigid temperatures and even some...
Alumni, faculty, friends take final walk-through at Appalachia High School
APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium. While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will...
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table members to share family stories
KINGSPORT — Family is the focus of this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. The program will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Roundup: Head heats up from outside to lead Volunteer over Elizabethton
CHURCH HILL — Blake Head was on target from long range, hitting eight shots behind the 3-point line for a game-high 24 points in Volunteer’s 84-61 Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday night. Andrew Knittel was good for 17 points and Cason Christian scored...
4thirTEEN hosts second “There is HOPE ” event with Tim Tebow
JOHNSON CITY — Tim Tebow will return to Johnson City in April for this year’s “There is HOPE” event. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall.
Washington County lawmakers outline legislative agendas for General Assembly
Re-evaluating reading proficiency goals for students, improving vocational education and expanding insurance coverage for diagnostic tests for cancer are among the legislative priorities of state legislators representing Washington County. State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, both say continuing to address problems of student learning losses stemming from...
Local Democratic Party to offer series of community forums
The Washington County Democratic Party has launched a year-long series of non-partisan and educational public forums. The purpose of these events is to inform the community about successes and challenges the region faces across a variety of topics: diversity, education, the environment, workers’ rights, economic development, social justice, public safety, transportation and health care.
West Ridge survives late Boone run for first Big 5 win of year
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge endured punch after punch from Daniel Boone in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference basketball game, but the Wolves were still standing at the end. West Ridge earned its first league win of the year by copping a turbulent 76-67 decision over the Trailblazers. Five players reached double figures for the Wolves (11-7, 1-1).
Crockett girls earn first win at Science Hill in 18 years
JOHNSON CITY — David Crockett’s girls basketball team started with a bang and finished with thunder. The Lady Pioneers ran away from Science Hill, earning their first road win over the Lady Hilltoppers in 18 years — a 70-41 Big 5 Conference decision at The New Gym on Tuesday night.
