ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Tracking the threat of strong storms Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South late Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday night. The overall threat of severe weather is low with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the entire area. THREATS: There is a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in Southaven over weekend

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Southaven on Saturday night, according to police. Southaven police responded to the accident on Airways Boulevard, south of Hillbrook Drive, at 8:44 p.m. Police say a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north on Airways Boulevard when a pedestrian attempted to...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
memphisparent.com

Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce

Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
OAKLAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic blockage at I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue. All eastbound lanes are blocked, with the right shoulder blocked and only the left shoulder open. The crash was reported to TDOT at 8:52 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
Atlanta News

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Memphis

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers! div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
Source Money

Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.

Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
UTICA, NY
WREG

Firefighters dive into chilly waters to save mom and son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brownsville Fire Officials are calling two firefighters heroes after they saved a mother and her adult son who were swept away in their car by flood waters. It happened on January 3 on Thomas Road in the Tibbs Community. Firefighters said the driver of the vehicle was crossing a low-lying area when […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Elvis’ birthday weekend brings world to Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Elvis fans gathered at Graceland over the weekend for The King’s 88th birthday. One woman told Action News 5 she was named after the beloved wife of Elvis Presley, who came all the way from Ireland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday. “It’s my...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023

Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy