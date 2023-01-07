ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses

The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
PITTSFIELD, MA
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
Emergency Excavation Work Underway On Main Street

(Greenfield, MA) Emergency excavation work is underway on Main Street in Greenfield in front of Greenfield Savings Bank. Greenfield DPW Crews are working to replace a water valve and the roadway remains open. Travelers are advised to use caution in the area. According to DPW Director Marlo Warner, Greenfield Savings...
GREENFIELD, MA
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
LONGMEADOW, MA
