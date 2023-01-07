Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
XBB Covid-19 variant spreading in the Northeastern United States
The latest CDC data suggests that the XBB Covid-19 variant is spreading in the Northeastern United States at a much higher rate than the rest of the country.
East-west rail commission sets 2nd meeting in Greenfield as boosters look to discuss nuts-and-bolts governance
GREENFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will host its second meeting later this month in Greenfield. Boosters hope commissioners at that meeting will start hashing out who will build, govern and fund the long-planned east-west passenger rail expansion. “The first hearing was more of a focus on...
Federal EPA agents conduct surprise inspection at Northampton BI-QEM chemical plant
NORTHAMPTON – Agents from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal investigation division conducted what city officials describe as a “surprise inspection” Tuesday morning at the BI-QEM chemical company, related to ongoing concerns about regulatory compliance. The plant is located at 238 Nonotuck St. in Florence, situated...
Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses
The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
iBerkshires.com
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
$2 Million Massachusetts Home in the Berkshires Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Massachusetts mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
Public health officials recommend wearing masks inside public spaces
Based on the latest COVID-19 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Public Health Department on Friday recommended that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties in the...
Select Board member wants Southwick to band together to negotiate energy costs
SOUTHWICK — Select Board member Jason Perron suggested to his fellow board members Monday evening that Southwick should explore options for negotiating “locked in” energy rates amidst fluctuating energy costs. Perron said he would like to see Southwick take part in a municipal aggregation program, which communities...
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
Chicopee middle schools, alternative school work toward better environment to boost learning
CHICOPEE —Faced with multiple students who continue to have social, emotional and behavioral problems caused by more than 18 months of pandemic isolation, principals said they are spending time and money to improve school culture. Principals from Edward J. Bellamy and 1st Sgt. Kevin Dupont middle schools and Chicopee...
iBerkshires.com
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
franklincountynow.com
Emergency Excavation Work Underway On Main Street
(Greenfield, MA) Emergency excavation work is underway on Main Street in Greenfield in front of Greenfield Savings Bank. Greenfield DPW Crews are working to replace a water valve and the roadway remains open. Travelers are advised to use caution in the area. According to DPW Director Marlo Warner, Greenfield Savings...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
westernmassnews.com
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
