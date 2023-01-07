Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday as investors make their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading...
Petraeus: Russia and Ukraine will agree to negotiated resolution of war
Russia and Ukraine will ultimately agree to a negotiated resolution of the war that began after Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus said. Petraeus, who served 37 years in the U.S. military, and is a former director of the...
Gov. Murphy calls to 'modernize' New Jersey’s outdated liquor laws
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants to modernize the state’s outdated liquor laws, and craft beer brewers say it can’t happen soon enough because restrictions are slowly killing their businesses.
Rep. Barbara Lee tells lawmakers she plans to run for Senate in California
A day after Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., , fellow California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee reportedly told colleagues on Wednesday that she, too, will mount a campaign to represent the state in the upper chamber. , Lee announced her intention to run during a lunch with members of the Congressional Black...
Comments / 0