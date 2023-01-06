Teenage Czech qualifier Noskova saves match point (again) to beat Azarenka in Adelaide; plays Jabeur in semi-finals

Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic saves championship point, wins Adelaide trophy
Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, edged out American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the Adelaide International 1 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is his 92nd tour-level title, and marks his 34th match win on the bounce in Australia. He has now...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Goffin upsets fifth seed Bublik
Belgian David Goffin upset Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Goffin, ranked No 53, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Ugo Humbert and American qualifier Christopher Eubanks next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash
Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide: Millman saves match points to set up clash against Davidovich Fokina
Australian qualifier John Millman saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak before overcoming Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and move into the second round of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Millman closed out the win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his ATP Tour main draw...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Anisimova wins; plays 11th seed Haddad Maia next
American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Anisimova, ranked No 23, will play Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Getting it done ✅@AnisimovaAmanda takes down...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina
German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek continues to lead as Keys returns to top 10 after more than 3 years
Iga Swiatek maintained her firm grip over the world No 1 spot as the Pole began her 41st week at the top of the WTA rankings. Swiatek went 3-1 at the recent United Cup and pulled out of this week’s Adelaide International due to a shoulder injury but will remain the favourite when the Australian Open kicks off next week.
tennismajors.com
Playing first ever match outside US, Shelton upsets seventh seed Baez in Auckland
Prior to his trip to Australia, American Ben Shelton had never travelled outside the United States. On Tuesday, Shelton won his first ever match outside his country with a first round victory at the ASCB Classic in Auckland. Shelton, who turned pro only late last year, reached the second round...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Zheng sets up big-hitting battle against Kvitova
Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International with a win over American lucky loser Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Zheng, ranked No 28 in the world, will play Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, next...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2 first round : Evans out, defeated by McDonald
American Mackenzie McDonald defeated No 5 seed Daniel Evans 7-5, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday night. McDonald, ranked No 63, will face the winner of the match between Finn Emil Ruusuvuori and Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kvitova beats Rybakina in battle of Wimbledon champs
Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International 2 by defeating Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Kvitova, ranked No 16, will play the winner of the match between Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng and American...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Alexandrova makes last 16
Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova beat local wildcard Jaimee Fourlis 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Alexandrova, ranked No 19, will play the winner of the match between Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka and Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to set up Schwartzman clash
American Jenson Brooksby defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday night. Brooksby, ranked No 48, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kalinskaya to meet Bencic in second round
Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya defeated former Roland-Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kalinskaya, ranked No 58, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Adelaide WTA 500, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Teichmann beats Pavyluchenkova in Russian’s comeback match
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round of the WTA Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. In the second round, Teichmann, ranked No 35, will play American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, who defeated Czech qualifier...
