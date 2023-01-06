Read full article on original website
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
Auckland Open: Lehecka moves into second round, Norrie next
Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Lehecka, ranked No 78, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard, most recent...
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to set up Schwartzman clash
American Jenson Brooksby defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday night. Brooksby, ranked No 48, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard,...
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
Djokovic saves championship point, wins Adelaide trophy
Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, edged out American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the Adelaide International 1 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is his 92nd tour-level title, and marks his 34th match win on the bounce in Australia. He has now...
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina
German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
Adelaide International 2: Draper makes second round
Jack Draper reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by defeating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Draper, ranked No 40, will play the winner of the match between American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, and Australian lucky loser Christopher O’Connell next.
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash
Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
Adelaide International 2: Anisimova wins; plays 11th seed Haddad Maia next
American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Anisimova, ranked No 23, will play Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Getting it done ✅@AnisimovaAmanda takes down...
Auckland Open: Alex Molcan goes down to Halys for second consecutive loss in 2023
Frenchman Quentin Halys upset Slovak Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the ATP Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Halys, ranked No 64, will face the winner of the match between Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 7 seed, and American Ben Shelton next.
Auckland Open: Goffin upsets fifth seed Bublik
Belgian David Goffin upset Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Goffin, ranked No 53, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Ugo Humbert and American qualifier Christopher Eubanks next.
WTA Hobart International 1: Davis beats former US Open champ Stephens
Qualifier Lauren Davis upset No 4 seed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Davis, ranked No 87, will face the winner of the match between Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure next.
WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round
Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
Hobart International: Top seed Bouzkova through to second round
Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, advanced to the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (2), 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Bouzkova, ranked No 24, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lucia Bronzetti and Russian qualifier...
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
Playing first ever match outside US, Shelton upsets seventh seed Baez in Auckland
Prior to his trip to Australia, American Ben Shelton had never travelled outside the United States. On Tuesday, Shelton won his first ever match outside his country with a first round victory at the ASCB Classic in Auckland. Shelton, who turned pro only late last year, reached the second round...
15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova wins Grand Slam qualifying debut at Australian Open
Brenda Fruhvirtova, the younger of the Czech Fruhvirtova sisters, made a winning start to her pro Grand Slam career by winning her debut match in a Major event to advance to the second round of the Australian Open qualifying draw. Ranked No 135 in the world, the Czech needed one...
Adelaide International 2: Davidovich Fokina through to second round
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and...
ATP Rankings: Injured Alcaraz remains No 1 but faces threat from rivals at Australian Open
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, ahead of countryman Rafael Nadal and Norway’s Casper Ruud. The Spanish teenager, who has 6,820 points, will miss next week’s Australian Open. As a result, he will see his No 1 ranking under threat from his main rivals at Melbourne Park. Nadal remains at No 2 with 5,770 points while Ruud holds firm at No 3 with 5,720 points.
