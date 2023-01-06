ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
Auckland Open: Lehecka moves into second round, Norrie next

Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Lehecka, ranked No 78, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard, most recent...
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to set up Schwartzman clash

American Jenson Brooksby defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday night. Brooksby, ranked No 48, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard,...
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final

American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
Djokovic saves championship point, wins Adelaide trophy

Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, edged out American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the Adelaide International 1 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is his 92nd tour-level title, and marks his 34th match win on the bounce in Australia. He has now...
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina

German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
Adelaide International 2: Draper makes second round

Jack Draper reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by defeating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Draper, ranked No 40, will play the winner of the match between American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, and Australian lucky loser Christopher O’Connell next.
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash

Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
Adelaide International 2: Anisimova wins; plays 11th seed Haddad Maia next

American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Anisimova, ranked No 23, will play Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Getting it done ✅@AnisimovaAmanda takes down...
Auckland Open: Alex Molcan goes down to Halys for second consecutive loss in 2023

Frenchman Quentin Halys upset Slovak Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the ATP Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Halys, ranked No 64, will face the winner of the match between Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 7 seed, and American Ben Shelton next.
Auckland Open: Goffin upsets fifth seed Bublik

Belgian David Goffin upset Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Goffin, ranked No 53, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Ugo Humbert and American qualifier Christopher Eubanks next.
WTA Hobart International 1: Davis beats former US Open champ Stephens

Qualifier Lauren Davis upset No 4 seed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Davis, ranked No 87, will face the winner of the match between Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure next.
WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round

Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
Hobart International: Top seed Bouzkova through to second round

Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, advanced to the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (2), 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Bouzkova, ranked No 24, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lucia Bronzetti and Russian qualifier...
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement

Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
Playing first ever match outside US, Shelton upsets seventh seed Baez in Auckland

Prior to his trip to Australia, American Ben Shelton had never travelled outside the United States. On Tuesday, Shelton won his first ever match outside his country with a first round victory at the ASCB Classic in Auckland. Shelton, who turned pro only late last year, reached the second round...
Adelaide International 2: Davidovich Fokina through to second round

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and...
ATP Rankings: Injured Alcaraz remains No 1 but faces threat from rivals at Australian Open

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, ahead of countryman Rafael Nadal and Norway’s Casper Ruud. The Spanish teenager, who has 6,820 points, will miss next week’s Australian Open. As a result, he will see his No 1 ranking under threat from his main rivals at Melbourne Park. Nadal remains at No 2 with 5,770 points while Ruud holds firm at No 3 with 5,720 points.

