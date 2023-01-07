This afternoon, President Biden and President Lula communicated with each other through a phone call. President Biden reaffirmed the adamant backing of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the right of the Brazilian citizens to express themselves freely in the recent presidential election, which was successfully won by President Lula. President Biden strongly denounced the violence and any attack on democratic governance and the orderly switchover of authority. The two top officials vowed to cooperate closely on matters affecting the US and Brazil, such as global warming, economic growth, and defending peace and safety. President Biden asked President Lula to come to Washington to talk about a wide range of topics in early February, and President Lula accepted the invitation. The White House was the first to publicly release a joint statement made by President Joe Biden and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following their telephone call.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO