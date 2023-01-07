ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jason Grube
3d ago

Maybe she should issue a statement on the root cause of the Border crisis. I mean it's her and Joe as the root cause but I want to see her say it

Charlie Frey
3d ago

I want to see her issue a statement on the anniversary of 2020 the summer of love that all the Democrats have swept under the rug of course

Jim Welch
3d ago

why you not do the one job you were assigned to do by the president of the United States. go to the border and see what you can do about the illegals coming in. I assume next you will want January 6th to be a holiday

In case you missed it: Leaders from the President, Vice President, and other senior members of the Administration will launch 2023 by emphasizing the accomplishments of the President’s economic plan, including the bipartisan infrastructure law.

To kick off 2023, the President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials will blanket the country to highlight how the President’s economic plan – including his success bringing Republicans, Independents, and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
President Joe Biden and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a collective statement following a conversation between the two leaders.

This afternoon, President Biden and President Lula communicated with each other through a phone call. President Biden reaffirmed the adamant backing of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the right of the Brazilian citizens to express themselves freely in the recent presidential election, which was successfully won by President Lula. President Biden strongly denounced the violence and any attack on democratic governance and the orderly switchover of authority. The two top officials vowed to cooperate closely on matters affecting the US and Brazil, such as global warming, economic growth, and defending peace and safety. President Biden asked President Lula to come to Washington to talk about a wide range of topics in early February, and President Lula accepted the invitation. The White House was the first to publicly release a joint statement made by President Joe Biden and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following their telephone call.
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner

While the return of Brittney Griner to the United States was a reason for celebration for many, it was also met with plenty of backlash from some who were upset that the United States and President Joe Biden traded a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner while leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Read more... The post Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...

