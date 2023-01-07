Memorandum Regarding Entrusting Authority Under Segment 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Read full article on original website
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
The Vice President issued a declaration in response to the House Republicans’ piece of legislation that advantages the wealthy, while cutting taxes for individuals who cheat on their taxes, to the detriment of the middle class.
For decades, some of America’s wealthiest individuals and richest companies have not been paying what they are supposed to in taxes. Last year, President Joe Biden and I collaborated with Democrats in Congress to ensure that all people pay their proper amount to fund our educational institutions, medical centers, military, and other essential projects. However, now that the GOP holds a majority in the House, they are trying to undo our progress, granting permission to millionaires, billionaires, and companies to avoid paying their fair share. President Biden and I are and will remain firm in our position to make sure everybody in our country adhere to the same regulations. The Vice President has released a statement in response to the House Republicans’ first bill, which would give a reward to high-end tax evaders while taking away from the middle class. This statement was released first by The White House.
President Joe Biden and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a collective statement following a conversation between the two leaders.
This afternoon, President Biden and President Lula communicated with each other through a phone call. President Biden reaffirmed the adamant backing of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the right of the Brazilian citizens to express themselves freely in the recent presidential election, which was successfully won by President Lula. President Biden strongly denounced the violence and any attack on democratic governance and the orderly switchover of authority. The two top officials vowed to cooperate closely on matters affecting the US and Brazil, such as global warming, economic growth, and defending peace and safety. President Biden asked President Lula to come to Washington to talk about a wide range of topics in early February, and President Lula accepted the invitation. The White House was the first to publicly release a joint statement made by President Joe Biden and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following their telephone call.
Before their bilateral meeting, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada made comments.
Responsabile dell’organizzazione InterContinental La capital de México es Ciudad de México. 10:42, közép-európai idő szerint It is a pleasure to have the Prime Minister in attendance, President Biden commented. At the G20 summit, we had a discussion about how we should maintain our partnership and strive to have better collaboration between us. When we collaborate, we are capable of accomplishing remarkable things. I affirm that. I’m aware that the US media is bored with me saying it, however, I’m still hopeful.
Report on President Joe Biden’s Discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada in Mexico City on the margins of the North American Leaders’ Summit to discuss joint efforts to drive economic competitiveness and inclusive growth, meet ambitious climate commitments, strengthen cooperation on security and defense, and address regional and global challenges, including Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, instability in Haiti, and irregular migration and forced displacement throughout the region.
A report of the discussion between President Joe Biden and President López Obrador of Mexico
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the United States and Mexico and create a more prosperous and secure future for North America. Their meeting builds upon 200 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico, an enduring partnership that reflects our shared values and the cultural and familial bonds between our two countries.
Words as Prepared for Utterance by First Lady Jill Biden at a Women’s Upliftment Activity in Mexico
Thank you, Patty. And thank you for the amazing work that you’ve done to represent the United States and strengthen communities here in Mexico. I’m also grateful to Ambassador Salazar, Hope, and Andrea for hosting us today in your home. The Mexican-American art all around us is so...
The “Declaration of North American” (DNA) is a statement of principles and values that proclaims the values of the countries on the continent of North America.
Today, Mexico City hosted the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit, in which Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joseph R. Biden, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to discuss. The leaders are resolute to safeguard our area’s safety, success, sustainability and inclusion with pledges throughout six sections: 1) range, equity and inclusion; 2) climate alteration and the natural world; 3) competitiveness; 4) relocation and progress; 5) wellbeing; and 6) provincial security. North America has a distinct past and civilization that stresses innovation, equitable expansion, and trade that is helpful for both sides to generate comprehensive fiscal openings for the advantage of our population. We are more than just next-door neighbors and collaborators. The members of our group are connected through the ties of family and friendship and are profoundly devoted to freedom, justice, human rights, equality, and democracy. This is the foundation of North American culture, emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The variedness, fairness, and inclusion of our nations form the basis of its power, cheerfulness, and ability to recover. Our main priority is to make sure that underprivileged groups have a chance to take part in the political and economic aspects of our countries without any form of discrimination. The three leaders, President López Obrador, President Biden, and Prime Minister Trudeau all agree that advancing their objectives include protecting civil rights, promoting racial justice, augmenting shields for LGBTQI+ individuals, and generating equitable consequences for everyone. Collaborating with Indigenous Peoples, we will ensure that we promote creativity and resourcefulness that respects ancient wisdom, support Indigenous-led progression, and create employment opportunities.
