kmaland.com
Glenwood boys use defense, rebounding to score win over Harlan
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night. The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
Harlan girls survive late push to get OT win over Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Harlan girls basketball team used a pair of big runs and had just enough in overtime to pick up their second win over Glenwood of the season. The Cyclones controlled the game for most of the second and third quarters before a furious rally from Glenwood forced the extra period. Harlan pushed through in overtime to get a 54-52 win.
Shenandoah's Green reflects on recent success
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green. The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Nodaway Valley boys finish strong for win over St. Albert
(Council Bluffs) -- Efficient defense and finishing strong were the talking points for Nodaway Valley boys coach Jeremy Blake coming into Tuesday's contest. And his team followed those en route to a 67-53 win over St. Albert (2-9). The win came 72 hours after Nodaway Valley (5-4) dropped a wild...
KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert fends off No. 4 Nodaway Valley behind monster outing from Evezic
(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the top small-class girls basketball programs in KMAland staged a classic on Tuesday night. When the smoke cleared, it was the 1A No. 7 and KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert Saintes (11-1) prevailing for a 57-53 win over KMA 1A/2A No. 4 Nodaway Valley (9-3).
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Nodaway Valley 67 St. Albert 53
Nodaway Valley boys finish strong for win over St. Albert. Efficient defense and finishing strong were the talking points for Nodaway Valley boys coach Jeremy Blake coming into Tuesday's contest.
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Lenox's Gabe Funk
(KMAland) -- It's time for another round of Five Questions with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk.
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/9): Paup leads Creston, Woodbine survives battle with CR-B
(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 60 Red Oak 35. Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with...
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Robert Scott, 99 years, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Oakland, Iowa
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home, Oakland, Iowa.
Virginia (Vansant) Barnett, 83 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday - January 21, 2023. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends. Memorials: Faith in Action of Sidney OR Sidney Public Library. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery: At another time: Farragut, IA Cemetery.
Cleon E. Klemish, 81, Adair
Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair, IA. Visitation Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair. Visitation Start:5:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA. Cemetery:St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Notes:A luncheon will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Hall following the...
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
Atchison County rollover wreck injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
Shenandoah man booked on pair of charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 39-year-old David Anthony Chambers was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for driving while barred and operating while intoxicated 3rd or subsequent offense. Authorities say Chambers' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Thomas Avenue and South Iowa Street after recognizing the driver to have a barred driver's license in the state of Iowa. Police say Chambers was also cited for an open container.
Glenwood suspect booked for child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following their arrest in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Jessie Harman was arrested for child endangerment. Harman was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
