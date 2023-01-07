Read full article on original website
Astar Network Launches the XVM on Public Testnet, Enabling Truly Multichain Use Cases
With XVM, smart contracts will work seamlessly regardless of which language they are written with or which smart contract environment they use. Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of its Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM) functionality on the public testnet Shibuya. It gives projects building on Astar Network, a Layer-1 blockchain, seamless interoperability between different smart contract environments such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM).
Flare Launches Layer 1 Oracle Network
Flare, the blockchain for building applications that use data from other chains and the internet, has successfully completed its long-awaited token airdrop at 11:59 pm UTC on January 9th. The airdrop saw 4.279B Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank, & more, in one of the largest scale distributions in crypto history.
EIP-5988 Poised To Improve ZK-Rollups’ Compatibility With Ethereum
In a development that may reduce the costs of scaling up Ethereum, momentum is gathering behind a new plan for improving the interoperability between the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and ZK-powered rollups. The proposal, dubbed EIP-5988, plans to make changes to the EVM, Ethereum’s core smart contract engine. This would...
Ethereum Devs Prep Plan to Let Stakers Withdraw ETH From Beacon
Stakers may soon be able to withdraw Ether from the Beacon chain, with Ethereum’s devs aiming to deliver the long-awaited upgrade this quarter. On Jan. 5, Ethereum developers convened for the first All Core Devs (ACD) call of 2023. During the discussion, devs agreed to deploy public testnets for Ethereum’s next upgrades, Shanghai and Capella, next month. They also set March as a tentative target for the highly awaited upgrades to go live on mainnet.
Yearn Finance Releases Permissionless Vault Factory
As DeFi winter grinds on, Yearn Finance, one of the space’s most venerable protocols and a pioneer of yield aggregation with $363M in total value locked, continues to push forward with its roadmap. The latest release from the protocol is called the Permissionless Vault Factory, which will enable anyone...
Lido Rides Liquid Staking Wave to Become Largest DeFi Protocol
Hello Defiers! Happy Tuesday! Here’s what we are covering today. Ali Yahya of a16z: “We’ve Entered The Golden Era Of Blockchain Applications”. Lido Rides Liquid Staking Wave To Become Largest DeFi Protocol. LDO, RPL, FXS and SWISE Outperform Broader Markets. By Aleksandar Gilbert. Lido Finance briefly topped...
Optimism Activity Hits New Highs As Layer 2s Close In On Ethereum
Layer 2 adoption is booming, with Optimism setting new records for activity and the combined transaction volume of optimistic rollups closing in on Ethereum’s mainnet. On Jan. 7, Optimism’s daily transaction count hit a new all-time high of almost 700,000, according to Etherscan. The milestone marks a 700% increase in activity since September 2022.
Ondo Finance Launches Tokenized US Treasuries and Corporate Bonds
New DeFi offerings are emerging to adapt to the changing macroeconomic climate, after baseline yields on stablecoins have fallen below low-risk instruments available in traditional finance. Enter Ondo Finance, which aims to develop tokenized investment funds — the firm revealed the imminent launch of three tokens representing deposits in popular...
Building Blocks Event for Web3 Startups Announced for ETH TLV With Collider, Fireblocks, and MarketAcross
Building Blocks 23, a web3 builder-focused event, will be hosted in central Tel Aviv on February 7, 2023. Hosted by top Israeli companies as part of ETH TLV, the one-day Building Blocks event will bring together Ethereum developers and communities. A series of workshops, panel discussions, and informal events will...
Binance.US Receives Initial Approval To Buy Voyager’s Assets For $1B
The bankruptcy court overseeing the affairs of insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital has given initial approval to Binance.US’s plan to purchase the distressed company’s assets. U.S. bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles permitted Voyager to enter into an asset purchase agreement with Binance.US and to initiate a creditor vote on...
