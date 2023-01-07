Stakers may soon be able to withdraw Ether from the Beacon chain, with Ethereum’s devs aiming to deliver the long-awaited upgrade this quarter. On Jan. 5, Ethereum developers convened for the first All Core Devs (ACD) call of 2023. During the discussion, devs agreed to deploy public testnets for Ethereum’s next upgrades, Shanghai and Capella, next month. They also set March as a tentative target for the highly awaited upgrades to go live on mainnet.

2 DAYS AGO