Merrifield, VA

theburn.com

Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg

Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to heat up Tysons with first Virginia restaurant

A Nashville-style hot chicken chain backed by Samuel L. Jackson and Drake is on its way to Tysons. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first Virginia location at Pike 7 Plaza this year, property manager Federal Realty Investment Trust confirmed to FFXnow. The restaurant will occupy 2,445 square feet...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

New funds boost effort to remove invasive plants from Oakton’s Blake Lane Park

The Fairfax County Park Authority has some new financial muscle behind its efforts to clear invasive plants from Blake Lane Park in Oakton. A $20,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will enable the agency to clear an additional 1.2 acres of land and replant it with native shrubs and trees, the FCPA announced last week.
OAKTON, VA
Fairfax Times

Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students

UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Looking for a New Hobby or Passion Project in 2023? Try These.

New year, new you. Whether you’ve been looking to hone your green thumb, learn to paint, sidle up to a typewriter or lace up those running shoes, there are seemingly countless ways to scratch that creative itch or try out a new hobby in 2023. Here’s a sampling of classes, workshops and clubs to check out in and around Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon

The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
HERNDON, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
southerntrippers.com

Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!

Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do Around DC the First Weekend of 2023

The first weekend of 2023 means a lot of out with the old, in with the new. See ya, old (exhibits): It’s the final weekend for DC Holiday Lights, Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE, Vermeer’s Secrets at the NGA, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at the National Children’s Museum and an Iranian photography exhibit at the Sackler Gallery. Also, The Office Experience’s last day is Monday, Jan. 16.
WASHINGTON, DC

