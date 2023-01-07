Read full article on original website
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
theburn.com
Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg
Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
WJLA
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
ffxnow.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to heat up Tysons with first Virginia restaurant
A Nashville-style hot chicken chain backed by Samuel L. Jackson and Drake is on its way to Tysons. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first Virginia location at Pike 7 Plaza this year, property manager Federal Realty Investment Trust confirmed to FFXnow. The restaurant will occupy 2,445 square feet...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
ffxnow.com
New funds boost effort to remove invasive plants from Oakton’s Blake Lane Park
The Fairfax County Park Authority has some new financial muscle behind its efforts to clear invasive plants from Blake Lane Park in Oakton. A $20,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will enable the agency to clear an additional 1.2 acres of land and replant it with native shrubs and trees, the FCPA announced last week.
2 more Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit award notifications
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Principals at two Fairfax County high schools sent out emails apologizing for not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend. In both emails, Westfield Principal...
Fairfax Times
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Looking for a New Hobby or Passion Project in 2023? Try These.
New year, new you. Whether you’ve been looking to hone your green thumb, learn to paint, sidle up to a typewriter or lace up those running shoes, there are seemingly countless ways to scratch that creative itch or try out a new hobby in 2023. Here’s a sampling of classes, workshops and clubs to check out in and around Arlington.
ffxnow.com
Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon
The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
southerntrippers.com
Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!
Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
ffxnow.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do Around DC the First Weekend of 2023
The first weekend of 2023 means a lot of out with the old, in with the new. See ya, old (exhibits): It’s the final weekend for DC Holiday Lights, Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE, Vermeer’s Secrets at the NGA, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at the National Children’s Museum and an Iranian photography exhibit at the Sackler Gallery. Also, The Office Experience’s last day is Monday, Jan. 16.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
