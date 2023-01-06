ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?

Bed Bath and Beyond, a popular retailer in the US, has announced plans to close 150 stores across the country. Bed Bath and Beyond, a popular retailer in the US, has announced plans to close 150 stores across the country due to significant debt and difficulties with vendors. One of the most recent closures is the store in the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls, Montana, which is set to shut down by March. The closure was unexpected, as the store was not on the original list of 150 planned closures.
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Big Lots Announces Store Closures Amid Performance Issues -Customers Shocked

In a surprising move, Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." According to the company's CEO, Bruce Thorn, the closures are a result of inflation affecting the "discretionary spending" of the store's customers, particularly for higher-priced items.
People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill

Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 'Substantial Doubt' About Staying In Business

Retail store Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that there is "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement comes after the company previously announced plans to close 150 store locations in August 2022. However, CEO Sue Gove noted at the time that the closures were made to better the company's future. In a recent business update, Bed Bath & Beyond revealed that their sales had dropped to around $1.3 billion, compared to $1.8 billion in 2021, and projected losses of approximately $385 million, which is $109 million more than in 2021.
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three States

Banana Republic, a high-end retail company, has announced plans to close several store locations across America in the coming weeks. Banana Republic, a high-end retail company, has announced plans to close several store locations across America in the coming weeks. Stores in Chicago, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are set to close their doors permanently in the next few days.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
The Yakisoba Noodles Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.

