Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
TGIF: 10 Best Shows From the Nostalgic Friday Night Lineup
TGIF is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week. Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.
Collider
This Week's '1923' Gave Us a Lot of Setup and a Surprise Fate
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of 1923.1923 ended its third episode with such a shock that left us spending the following week on the edge of our seats. Would that be the end of Harrison Ford in Taylor Sheridan's world, or would Jacob Dutton pull through and continue the Dutton family legacy? What the shout-out at the end of the episode did was made us think that we'd instantly find Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally back home at the Yellowstone ranch. Instead, we watched a lot of setup and only a few answers as to what the ending of Episode 3 meant.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Ending Explained: The Truth Was There All Along
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye.The best part of The Pale Blue Eye, the latest film from writer-director Scott Cooper now streaming on Netflix, comes in its ending when all the cards are laid on the bloody table. After the acclaimed investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) and West Point Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) put their case to bed in the eyes of the law, the real truths began to come out. In an extended conversation between the two, all the layers of subterfuge and mystery get pulled back to reveal the answer that was under our noses all along. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil all of the film, up until its final moments. So, in the event you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back when you have done so. If you have, prepare to dive headfirst into the chilly conclusion to this grim tale of dreary death.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Collider
This 'Game of Thrones' Scene Spoils the Ending of 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood and the end of the Dance of Dragons.Game of Thrones reached a level of popularity that only a few shows manage, and as a result, HBO is not finished with Westeros. While several spin-offs were discussed, and likely some are still on the way, only one has been made so far. House of the Dragon is a prequel inspired by Game of Thrones. Taking place generations before the original the new show tells the story of the ancestors of Game of Thrones characters during a civil war between the Targaryen family known as the Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon is not shy about referencing the first show, with an intro that explains the years until Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the appearance of the all-important Catspaw dagger, and a focus on the Prophecy of Ice and Fire, which foretells the events in Game of Thrones.
Collider
Andy Serkis Teases His ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Villain
There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': The Clones Are Fighting an Undefeatable Enemy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1-2 of The Bad Batch.One of the biggest surprises that Star Wars fans experienced with The Clone Wars was the more well-rounded depiction of the clone troopers. While these identical clones of Jango Fett were denied any personality in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars showed an evolution of the individual characters and their respective personalities. The incredible voicework from Dee Bradley Baker helped distinguish these characters even further. However, we rarely saw what life was like for these men in the wake of Order 66 until The Bad Batch. In its season 2 premiere episodes “Spoils of Wars” and “Ruins of War,” The Bad Batch shows that the hardest battle is the one that no clones can truly win.
Collider
How to Watch 'Sick'
Coming off the heels of 2022, an absolutely sensational year for horror cinema, 2023 has some pretty big bladed gloves to fill if it hopes to compare to some of the last year's biggest hits like Barbarian and Smile. That being said, the new year is already a promising start for the horror genre, particularly with Blumhouse and James Wan's M3GAN having already become a viral sensation. Looking forward, there are some other huge projects set to release early in 2023, including Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise, just to name a few. There is also another horror project that's been flying under the radar yet has already garnered a positive response. That project is Sick, a cabin in the woods slasher film with a twist co-written by Scream (1996) writer Kevin Williamson (with Katelyn Crabb) and directed by John Hyams (Alone).
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Finds Tess and Ellie on the Outskirts of Boston
Horror fans are just five days away from The Last of Us premiering on HBO. The series looks to adapt the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name. Throughout the marketing campaign so far, fans have gotten various different glimpses of our favorite characters from the games in their new live-action form. This includes Ellie and Tess played by Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv respectively in the series. Now the latest image has the pair of survivors hiding behind a car from an unseen threat.
'She Came to Me' with Peter Dinklage to open Berlin Film Festival
"She Came to Me," a romantic comedy starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the Berlin International Film Festival.
Collider
'The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey on Perfecting Ellie’s Switchblade Trick
One of 2023's most anticipated pieces of media is the swiftly approaching series adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie on a journey across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States after the Cordyceps virus turns a majority of the population into zombie-like monsters called Clickers. Ahead of the series premiere on HBO this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss their roles in The Last of Us and what they did to become Joel and Ellie.
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
Collider
'Fear The Walking Dead' to End With Season 8 on AMC
The end in near. AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead will come to an end after its upcoming eighth season. The announcement of the series' conclusion was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where AMC also unveiled premiere dates for their upcoming spin-offs to the long running franchise.
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
Collider
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' & 9 Other Great Tragicomedies, Ranked According to IMDb
For those who aren't familiar with the genre, "tragicomedy" is, as the name suggests, the perfect blend of comedy and tragedy. In cinema, it consists of dramatic films that are just as capable of making you chuckle as well as making you bawl your eyes out, given the fact that it adopts elements from both styles. Most of the time, a tragicomedy excels at interspersing dark moments with humor to lighten the mood.
Collider
First ‘From’ Season 2 Images Reveal Hidden Truths About the Mysterious Town
During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, MGM+ has revealed an April release date for Season 2 of From. The sci-fi horror series premiered on EPIX last year, before the streamer was rebranded as MGM+. From is set in a mysterious small town in the United States...
Comments / 0