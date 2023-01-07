Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
wrestletalk.com
Shaquille O’Neal AEW Return Match Revealed?
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has pitched an interesting match for his AEW return, following his in-ring debut for the promotion in 2021. O’Neal stepped into the ring for the first time at WWE WrestleMania 32 in 2016, teasing a bout with ‘Big Show’ Paul Wight during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
WWE SmackDown! attracts fans from all over the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first WWE SmackDown! episode of 2023 was held Friday at the FedExForum. Big name stars hit the ring from Charlotte Flair to Roman Reigns. Downtown Memphis was crawling with wrestling fans, who came from all over the Mid-south. The show featured a special introduction from the King of Memphis wrestling, Jerry Lawler.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
wrestleview.com
Producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select has listed the producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown that aired live on FOX from the FedEX Forum in Memphis, TN. *Segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles – produced by Jason Jordon.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
nodq.com
Backstage news from the January 6th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown
Here are a few backstage news items from January 6th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com…. * Vince McMahon was not backstage and Triple H ran the event. Johnson added that there didn’t appear to be any meeting with wrestlers about the return of Vince.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Championship Match Added To Royal Rumble Card On SmackDown
We now know who will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this month’s Royal Rumble premium live event!. While the Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown in a similar hostile takeover fashion to their opening of WWE Raw, this time they were joined by the Tribal Chief.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion In WWE ‘Not 100% Cleared’
The New Day made history when they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship for the first time against Pretty Deadly back at NXT Deadl1ne. The victory means that they have now held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships, with Kofi Kingston capturing the most tag team titles out of every wrestler in WWE history.
wrestletalk.com
Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown
A WWE star has finally made their long awaited in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown in an intergender tag match. On tonight’s January 6 edition of SmackDown, Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to take on Emma and Madcap Moss. Scarlett has not been seen wrestling on WWE television despite being...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Teases WWE Return
Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Stars At January 9 WWE Raw Taping
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform to give talents from NXT a trial in front of travelling crowds. Various names, from Carmelo Hayes to Fallon Henley, have competed on the show, and it appears we could see two more star getting a look tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss Segments, Royal Rumble Build, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for tonight’s RAW, but no matches have been announced. It’s possible that the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand will take place tonight after Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan have been confirmed for SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signed With Company ‘For Quite Some Time’
With Triple H taking control of WWE creative back in July, we have slowly seen him create his ideal WWE roster. This has led to the returns of many WWE stars that were let go by the previous regime, including most recently Bronson Reed. One name who has been linked...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Trolls Referee On Twitter
If AEW referee Aubrey Edwards thought she was safe from the Twitter trolling circulating a current feud, she was wrong!. Sadly being pulled into the fray (albeit less of her own volition as Karen Jarrett), beloved AEW referee Aubrey Edwards finds herself betwixt a hot feud. After Jeff Jarrett and...
