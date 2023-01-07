Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.

2 DAYS AGO