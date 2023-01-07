Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
ComicBook
AEW Star Breaks Silence on Sasha Banks Rumors
Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Plans For Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Revealed?
With Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 being highly applauded, AEW’s plans for the pair may have been revealed. It was a thirty-minute-plus encounter that saw Dave Meltzer give it a mighty six-and-a-quarter stars, with the Wrestling Observer journalist also reporting that both men had “held back” as this wasn’t the end of the feud.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
wrestletalk.com
How Vince McMahon Could Regain Control Of WWE Creative In 2023
Vince McMahon is back on the WWE Board of Directors, but there may be more to his return than simply facilitating a sale of the company. Using his power as majority owner, McMahon put himself and former WWE presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson back on the company’s Board of Directors, disposing of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler in the process.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Says Vince McMahon Wants Big Check & ‘Glory’ From Sale
With Vince McMahon having returned to the WWE to facilitate the sale of the company, many are commenting on the shape of that sale. As previously reported, McMahon, as the majority shareholder of the WWE, returned to the Board of Directors, installing Michelle Wilson and George Barrios beside him. McMahon...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon’s Next Move Following WWE Return
Eric Bischoff has shared his honest thoughts on Vince McMahon’s WWE return, sharing his predictions for the company’s future. Vince initially announced his retirement in July 2022, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations. Filling his roles, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of WWE,...
Comments / 0