CBS Philly

Alzheimer's drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns

(CNN) -- The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer's disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline."Alzheimer's disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has devastating effects on their loved ones," Dr. Billy Dunn, director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's, instead of only treating the symptoms of the...
massdevice.com

CardiacSense wins FDA clearance for medical-grade watch

CardiacSense announced today that it received FDA clearance for its CSF-3 watch for measuring a handful of vital signs. The watch measures beat-by-beat heart rate and oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2). Caesarea, Isreal-based CardiacSense received CE mark approval for four indications for the watch in February 2021. That approval included continuous AFib monitoring and beat-by-beat pulse rate by photo-plethysmography (PPG).
New York Post

Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads

New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021.  Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years.  This is a catastrophe,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jalopnik

Credit Acceptance Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Auto Loans

Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lending company, is being sued by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The two entities allege the lender misled customers about the true cost of the car loans it was giving, and it let dealerships it worked with deceive customers, according to Automotive News.
MedicalXpress

Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022

The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care 2023: Updated Analysis on the Market's Key Trends and Issues

Medicare is the nation's health insurance for people age 65 or over some people with disabilities under age 65 and people with End-Stage Renal Disease. Fee-For-Service Medicare consists of Parts A and B and covers costs for physicians and hospitals. Medicare Managed Care discussed in this publication is the HMO or PPO alternative to Fee-For-Service Medicare.
New York Post

Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug earns accelerated FDA approval

A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Psychiatric Times

Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated

The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
healthcaredive.com

Eisai, in pricing new Alzheimer’s drug, tries to sidestep controversy

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Friday of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease ushers in a sought-after treatment option for the many people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition each year. For Eisai, the pharmaceutical developer behind the drug, the approval is both...
Healthline

Abortion Pills Can Be Offered at Retail Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, FDA Says

The FDA announced that pills used for abortions can be offered at retail pharmacies. Research has consistently shown that mifepristone is safe and effective. Walgreens and CVS said they will offer the medication. Retail pharmacies will now be able to dispense abortion pills to people with a prescription, the Food...
The Associated Press

UNC Health Provider Ushers in First FDA-Approved Medication for Eosinophilic Esophagitis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic condition of the esophagus that is on the rise throughout the United States. Patients with the condition typically have inflammation throughout their esophagus and trouble swallowing food – known as dysphagia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005534/en/ Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing. (Photo: Business Wire)
bhbusiness.com

CVS Health Ventures Leads $25M Investment in Array Behavioral Care

Behavioral health tech company Array Behavioral Care closed a $25 million funding round led by CVS Health Ventures, the investment arm of health care giant CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS). On top of providing capital for scaling efforts, the funding round brings Array Behavioral Care closer to CVS Health. Array...
reviewofoptometry.com

DME Patients with Thinner Choroids Respond Better to Anti-VEGF

DME patients with initial choroidal subfoveal thicknesses under 220µm received fewer injections and showed a more significant improvement in BCVA from baseline to post-treatment. Photo: Anna Bedwell, OD. Click image to enlarge. The one-size-fits-all approach rarely applies to the rules of medicine. Patients respond differently to the same treatment...

