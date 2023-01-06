Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns
(CNN) -- The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer's disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline."Alzheimer's disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has devastating effects on their loved ones," Dr. Billy Dunn, director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's, instead of only treating the symptoms of the...
CardiacSense wins FDA clearance for medical-grade watch
CardiacSense announced today that it received FDA clearance for its CSF-3 watch for measuring a handful of vital signs. The watch measures beat-by-beat heart rate and oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2). Caesarea, Isreal-based CardiacSense received CE mark approval for four indications for the watch in February 2021. That approval included continuous AFib monitoring and beat-by-beat pulse rate by photo-plethysmography (PPG).
FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week
The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads
New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021. Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years. This is a catastrophe,...
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Credit Acceptance Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Auto Loans
Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lending company, is being sued by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The two entities allege the lender misled customers about the true cost of the car loans it was giving, and it let dealerships it worked with deceive customers, according to Automotive News.
Rapid tests for Covid, RSV and the flu are available in Europe. Why not in the U.S.?
Sander Brus didn't expect a photo of his friend's grandfather's flu diagnosis to go viral. But when he shared the image on Twitter in December, he was bombarded with messages, he said. People in the U.S. wanted to know how to purchase the rapid test in the picture, which simultaneously...
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care 2023: Updated Analysis on the Market's Key Trends and Issues
Medicare is the nation's health insurance for people age 65 or over some people with disabilities under age 65 and people with End-Stage Renal Disease. Fee-For-Service Medicare consists of Parts A and B and covers costs for physicians and hospitals. Medicare Managed Care discussed in this publication is the HMO or PPO alternative to Fee-For-Service Medicare.
Doctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Jan 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids.
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug earns accelerated FDA approval
A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated
The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
J&J may eye deals that boost eye care, surgical robots businesses - CEO
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson will look for opportunities to merge with or acquire firms that add value to its focus areas of eye care, surgical robots, orthopedics and cardiovascular products, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato said on Monday.
Eisai, in pricing new Alzheimer’s drug, tries to sidestep controversy
The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Friday of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease ushers in a sought-after treatment option for the many people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition each year. For Eisai, the pharmaceutical developer behind the drug, the approval is both...
Abortion Pills Can Be Offered at Retail Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, FDA Says
The FDA announced that pills used for abortions can be offered at retail pharmacies. Research has consistently shown that mifepristone is safe and effective. Walgreens and CVS said they will offer the medication. Retail pharmacies will now be able to dispense abortion pills to people with a prescription, the Food...
UNC Health Provider Ushers in First FDA-Approved Medication for Eosinophilic Esophagitis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic condition of the esophagus that is on the rise throughout the United States. Patients with the condition typically have inflammation throughout their esophagus and trouble swallowing food – known as dysphagia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005534/en/ Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing. (Photo: Business Wire)
CVS Health Ventures Leads $25M Investment in Array Behavioral Care
Behavioral health tech company Array Behavioral Care closed a $25 million funding round led by CVS Health Ventures, the investment arm of health care giant CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS). On top of providing capital for scaling efforts, the funding round brings Array Behavioral Care closer to CVS Health. Array...
DME Patients with Thinner Choroids Respond Better to Anti-VEGF
DME patients with initial choroidal subfoveal thicknesses under 220µm received fewer injections and showed a more significant improvement in BCVA from baseline to post-treatment. Photo: Anna Bedwell, OD. Click image to enlarge. The one-size-fits-all approach rarely applies to the rules of medicine. Patients respond differently to the same treatment...
