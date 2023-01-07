Read full article on original website
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
wrestlingrumors.net
Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star
On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair On ‘Major Issue’ Charlotte Flair Dealt With During WWE Hiatus
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE absence, following her return and title win. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. This was The Queen’s first match since losing the title to Rousey...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Stars On The Road For Upcoming Live Events
Two WWE NXT stars are set to make their WWE main roster debuts at upcoming Live Events next week. SmackDown stars the New Day won the NXT Tag Team Championship back at the NXT Deadl1ne event on December 10, dethroning former champions Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly in the weeks since...
wrestletalk.com
Jeff Jarrett On AEW Plans To Expand Into New Markets
Jeff Jarrett has revealed his hopes for AEW in 2023, discussing current plans for the promotion’s live events. Jarrett currently serves as the promotion’s Director of Business Development, and is helping AEW to expand its live event calendar. Discussing his current role with AEW, Jarrett noted the following...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Offers For ‘Big-Time Reality Shows’
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has revealed that he has received offers from ‘big time’ reality shows while with WWE. The rising star notably portrayed Ric Flair in the second episode of Young Rock season one. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller noted that several other shows have shown...
wrestletalk.com
Japanese Star Says They Would Like ‘Many Adventures Abroad’
TJPW star Miyu Yamashita had something of a breakout year in the West in 2022. Currently reigning as the EVE Champion, the former three-time Tokyo Joshi Princess Champion wrestled then-AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite in 2022. Miyu is set to challenge Athena for the ROH...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out How Many Titles Changed Hands At AEW At Battle Of The Belts 5
Find out which titles changed hands at AEW Battle of the Belts 5 that aired directly after tonight’s (January 6) AEW Rampage. There were four title bouts on the docket tonight in AEW, find out which resulted in a new champion!. During the AEW Rampage main event, Darby Allin...
wrestletalk.com
Road Dogg Praises WWE Raw Star For ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has praised a popular star, believing he’s currently firing on all cylinders. Gable currently wrestles on WWE Raw alongside Otis as Alpha Academy. While Gable has had some success in WWE, many have called for the former Olympic wrestler...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Teases WWE Return
Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Defends ROH Presence On AEW Television
It has been almost a year since Tony Khan came out on AEW Dynamite and announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, ROH and it’s various champions have appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a point that has become a criticism by fans of the show.
wrestletalk.com
Independent Star Reacts To Appearing On WWE & AEW Television In The Same Night
Throughout the history of AEW, there have been multiple occasions where an independent star has appeared on both AEW and WWE television in the same night. The latest instance of this took place this Monday (January 2), when independent star Manny Lemons appeared on both AEW Dark: Elevation and WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name ‘Definitely Will’ Be In The Royal Rumble If Invited
With the turn of a new year, we are closing in on Royal Rumble season, and with that a lot of speculation about surprise entrants in the match. One name who has said he would be open to appearing in the match is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT annoucner Booker T.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Xavier Woods’ WWE Status and Return
WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is not medically cleared to wrestle. Woods has not wrestled since teaming with Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss for a six-man win over Imperium at the December 27 WWE Supershow in Atlanta. The next two nights in Greensboro and Miami, WWE did an angle where Woods was shown attacked backstage before Kingston, Moss and Emma defeated Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Royal Rumble Poster Hints At The Rock's Return
WWE has dropped a not-so-subtle hint about The Rock's potential involvement in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the photo below, the poster for the January 29 premium live event includes a ton of lighting bolts in the background, which several fans believe could be a sign of The Great One's comeback to the squared circle. Among The Rock's many nicknames is "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment."
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
