Jessie James Decker lifts up former NFL star husband Eric Decker in PDA-filled video: ‘I like big boys’

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Shares Cute Video Of Son Working Out
Carrie Underwood has long been known as one of the fittest singers in country music. Her toned legs are objects of envy and helped launch her former trainer into the world of celebrity fitness. Underwood teamed with Dick's Sporting Goods in 2015 to release Calia, her own workout clothes and activewear brand.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Jamie Lynn Spears on Humbling ‘Special Forces’ Experience (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears and Beverly Mitchell are pushing their limits on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Spears and Mitchell about the crazy challenges they endured and why it was both a “humbling” and “empowering” experience. In the...
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
'DWTS' Couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Mourn Death in the Family
Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of a beloved family member: Murgatroyd's father, Derek. She took to Instagram to announce her father's death on Thursday, writing a heartfelt tribute to her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," she began....
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Returns to Her Home, Despite Restraining Order
Kelly Clarkson's legal team has filed new court documents in Los Angeles after a woman who's been warned to stay away from Clarkson's home allegedly returned, despite the singer obtaining a restraining order against her. TMZ has obtained new court documents in which Clarkson's head of security, Michael Lopez, states...
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Shows Off 50 Lb. Weight Loss: Before & After Photos
Shay Mooney, 31, is encouraging others by reportedly losing a whopping 50 lbs. in five months. The Dan + Shay singer took to Instagram on Jan. 2 to post shirtless before and after photos of his impressive weight loss and admitted he did it through “consistency,” in the caption. “Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you. 💪🏻,” he wrote.
Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding
Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Hilariously Works Out To ‘90s ‘Tae Bo’ Fitness DVD
You can always count on country music to take you back to the ‘90s. But this morning in the most hilarious way possible, Carrie Underwood (with the help of her youngest son) took us straight back to Billy Blanks and the Tae Bo workout craze of that era, as little Jake followed one of the old fitness trainer’s DVDs through the steps.
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Louis Tomlinson & Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Reportedly Split After 5 Years Of Dating
It appears that pop heartthrob Louis Tomlinson, 31, is a single man again! The hitmaker and his longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, 30, have broken up after five years of dating, a source told The Sun on Jan. 6. With Louis on tour, it reportedly put a damper on their romance. “It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long,” the outlet’s insider claimed. “Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.” HollywoodLife reached out to his reps for confirmation but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.
Tyler Hubbard Pens Heartfelt Tribute With 2 Other Beloved Country Stars
Tyler Hubbard debuted his latest song from his soon-to-release solo project, and the heartfelt track serves as a sweet tribute loving relationships. He wrote it with two other country artists who are also well-known for their roles as proud husbands and fathers: Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson. The trio hadn’t...
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Trace Adkins on new episode of Blake Shelton's TV program
Fans feeling sad about the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars meaning not getting another week of seeing head coach Mike Vrabel walk the sidelines at Nissan Stadium are in luck. On January 9 (Monday night's) edition of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's USA Network program Barmageddon (also featuring co-host and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Nikki Bella), Vrabel will compete head-to-head in a series of competitive bar games with four-time-country radio chart-topper and...
