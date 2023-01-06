Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf offering adults-only events at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first two adults-only events at its Omega Mart attraction, Meow Wolf has announced it will host several 21+ gatherings in January, February and March. As part of the events, Meow Wolf said previously that its immersive art experience, Omega Mart,...
Las Vegas's Frankensons Pizzeria Saw Business Skyrocket Thanks to a Food Critic TikToker
Whether we want to admit it or not, TikTok is an almighty app, one that houses users whose undeniable influence can make or break a business. Thankfully, said influencers often use their powers for good, lifting up small businesses when they need it most. Article continues below advertisement. See, Las...
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
knpr
Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies
UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
Fox5 KVVU
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas: sources
A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston …. A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. ‘She...
Solar array outside Las Vegas damaged in ‘act of terror’ will be operational this week
A large solar array outside of Las Vegas, taken offline in what police called an act of terror last week, was expected to be fully operational this week, a spokesperson said.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Luz in Henderson, Nevada Comes with Chic Features and Breathtaking Strip Views on The Market for $4.45 Million
1513 Villa Rica Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1513 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a chic home in the Estates in Seven Hills with resort amenities including indoor-outdoor bar, movie theater, smart home, entertainers kitchen, bar seating, chic mirrored backsplash and more. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1513 Villa Rica Drive, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
Carla Pellegrino joins Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Summerlin
Carla Pellegrino, a standout on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and acclaimed culinary superstar, has joined Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located in the Lakes near Summerlin, as partner and chef.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ fights rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) “Baby Incredible Hulk” will need breathing tube for the rest of his life. A Las Vegas Valley family is showing FOX5 how they care for their baby who has a rare genetic disorder. “Niko has a deletion of his 5q31.3 chromosome. The doctors only...
TikTok star Bryce Hall arrested for punching Las Vegas security guard
Bryce Hall, a TikTok star, was arrested outside of XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas after he punched a security guard in the head, according to Las Vegas police.
