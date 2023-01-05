Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...

