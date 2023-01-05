Read full article on original website
Related
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
backyardboss.net
How To Grow Lemon Trees in Pots
Citrus trees make great potted plants to enjoy indoors; they provide a lemon harvest and visual appeal! The scented white blooms are a show in the spring, while the bright yellow fruit and green foliage are striking during the growing season. Function and beauty are the perfect combination!. Citrus trees...
Texas Woman Sprinkles Dead Grass With Wildflower Seeds and Is Pleasantly Surprised
And it couldn’t be any easier.
In the Garden: Boost the health and beauty of your houseplants
Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean...
A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes
Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...
BHG
The Most Popular Houseplants of the Last 100 Years from the Better Homes & Gardens Archives
For practical purposes, plants could only cohabitate with us comfortably when window sizes increased and indoor heating systems improved. When that simpatico situation came together roughly a century ago, houseplants moved in for good. Over the decades, indoor plants have filled many niches. Some of the most popular photosynthesizing players remain the same today, but the way we display houseplants has evolved right along with our decor. We hit the BHG archives to spotlight some of the most iconic trends in houseplants over the last one hundred years.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
Transform Your Home into an Oasis with This Smart Garden Technology
You no longer need a house with a garden to eat healthy. You can create an oasis in your home without having professional botanical knowledge. Vahaa is a tool made for exactly this. In this oasis, you can grow your own pesticide-free plants and bring them fresh to the table...
Our Guide to Organic Lawn Care, to Keep Your Garden Green and Healthy
Transitioning to organic lawn care practices won’t happen overnight — it takes time to learn what methods work best for you and your plants. But once you get into a routine, and do a little bit of trial and error, the benefits are endless. Creating a chemical-free lawn...
Garden Help Desk: Should I start pruning my trees?
That depends on what kind of trees and shrubs you have. Mid to Late January is the time to prune shade trees if you need to. Shade trees don’t need to be pruned annually like fruit trees and we often do more harm than good with unneeded pruning. Good reasons to prune a shade tree include removing limbs that are diseased or dead, those that pose a danger- blocking visibility or if they are likely to fall on a home, car, etc. Do not remove more than 20% of canopy wood from shade trees if pruning is needed.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Beautiful Indoor Spider Plant
The spider plant, also known as Chlorophytum comosum, is regarded as one of the simplest and most adaptable indoor plants. Apart from brown tips and some pest issues, this plant may thrive in a variety of environments and has very few other issues. Because of its spider-like babies, known as spiderettes, which hang down from the mother plant like spiders on a web, the spider plant earned its common name. These spiderettes, which come in green or variegated forms, frequently begin their lives as tiny white blooms. That’s right, your spider plant can grow flowers!
backyardboss.net
7 Tips For Growing Cantaloupe in Containers
There’s nothing quite like biting into the honeyed center of a perfect, home-grown cantaloupe. And with the right know-how and patience, anyone can grow delicious and juicy cantaloupes in containers — great news for aspiring urban growers or those with limited outdoor space!. Learn seven tips for growing...
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Haworthia Succulents
Haworthia succulents are small, interesting plants that store water in their thick fleshy leaves, enabling them to go without a drink for many weeks. But do you know how many types of Haworthia succulents exist? There are hundreds!. Let’s take a look at some different types of Haworthias and learn...
creativevegetablegardener.com
Stop Your Basil Plant Flowering: What to Do!
When you get a whiff of fresh basil, what comes to mind? If you answered, summer, I’m right with you! Basil is up there with tomatoes and watermelon as one of the signature tastes of the summer season. I think basil is one of the most worth it plants...
heckhome.com
How to Keep Your Landscape Looking Good and Healthy
A beautiful landscape is a great way to improve your outdoor space and add value to your home. But to keep it looking good and healthy, it’s essential to put in the effort to maintain it. This post will provide tips on taking care of your landscape, so it...
One Green Planet
Get Your Gardening Tools in Great Shape for Spring
During the downtime of winter, one great task that you can do is to get all of your gardening tools whipped into shape for the spring to come. Starting a new season with sharp and shiny tools is so uplifting and can result in several benefits. Though technically we all...
gardeningknowhow.com
Planting For Two
For those of us who plant a veggie garden, seed starting is filled with excitement. Visions of fresh tomatoes adorned with olive oil and basil, grilled zucchini, freshly picked fruit, and all the other goodies we grow, dance around in our heads. There is simply nothing like growing your own food, and I swear it tastes better too. So as the seed packets come out, we contemplate our garden plans. This includes deciding how many plants of each variety will be needed to feed the family. This is where I fail.
Comments / 0