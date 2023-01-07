ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Sports

Suns-Warriors injury report: Deandre Ayton out, Stephen Curry to return

The Phoenix Suns will not have Deandre Ayton (ankle sprain) on Tuesday when they visit the Golden State Warriors, according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. Meanwhile, the home team will receive a boost with All-Star Stephen Curry returning to the starting lineup from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. He’s been out since Dec. 14 and missed 11 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns shock Warriors with 9 available players in upset victory

After making it look formulaic with 64 last year, the Phoenix Suns have been desperate for just one, measly win. Any semblance of momentum, finding their footing, getting in a groove and so on would greatly aid them across a 4-14 stretch since Dec. 5 plagued by significant injuries. They needed that type of lift.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels has Suns showing interest, per report

Judging by the public rumor mill, trade discussions regarding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder remain at a slog a month out from the NBA trade deadline. But a new team to watch from Phoenix’s perspective is now on the radar as the league standings clarify which franchises are in a messy postseason race and which might be ready to call themselves sellers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Penguins come from behind to beat Coyotes in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Sunday night to end a six-game losing streak. Pittsburgh fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton’s first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Arizona Sports

The Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona was certainly something else

And like that, Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert is now just a thing of the past following his firing by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Kingsbury’s tenure in the Valley had its ups and certainly had its downs, especially when taking into account a 4-13 mark in his final season. And his departure wasn’t only about Xs and Os.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy