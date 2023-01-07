Read full article on original website
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suns-Warriors injury report: Deandre Ayton out, Stephen Curry to return
The Phoenix Suns will not have Deandre Ayton (ankle sprain) on Tuesday when they visit the Golden State Warriors, according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. Meanwhile, the home team will receive a boost with All-Star Stephen Curry returning to the starting lineup from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. He’s been out since Dec. 14 and missed 11 games.
Suns shock Warriors with 9 available players in upset victory
After making it look formulaic with 64 last year, the Phoenix Suns have been desperate for just one, measly win. Any semblance of momentum, finding their footing, getting in a groove and so on would greatly aid them across a 4-14 stretch since Dec. 5 plagued by significant injuries. They needed that type of lift.
Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels has Suns showing interest, per report
Judging by the public rumor mill, trade discussions regarding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder remain at a slog a month out from the NBA trade deadline. But a new team to watch from Phoenix’s perspective is now on the radar as the league standings clarify which franchises are in a messy postseason race and which might be ready to call themselves sellers.
Phelps, Pujols headline Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open
It is going to be quite the eventful February in the Valley sports scene. That is the case every year for the WM Phoenix Open, but with the Super Bowl taking place at State Farm Stadium later in the week, a whole lot of big names could swing into town a few days early to, well, take some swings.
Reports: Dillingham’s ASU debut could move to Week 0 vs. Colorado, Deion Sanders
The Pac-12 has pushed back its standard late-December release of the 2023 football schedule. It appears one reason might have to do with Deion Sanders’ debut as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach, and the Arizona State Sun Devils are reportedly involved. According to 247 Sports, the Pac-12 wants...
Barrett Hayton, Christian Fischer score in Coyotes’ loss to Sharks at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Nieto scored a tie-breaking goal nine seconds into the third period and Jaycob Megna scored with six minutes remaining and the San Jose Sharks 4-2 beat the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Megna’s goal, his first of the season, came on an assist from...
Arizona Cardinals strike 1st vs. 49ers behind flea flicker to A.J. Green
Well, that’s one way to find pay dirt. The Arizona Cardinals got tricky with it early on against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, scoring the first touchdown of the game behind a 77-yard flea flicker to wide receiver A.J. Green on just the second play from scrimmage. Receiving...
Penguins come from behind to beat Coyotes in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Sunday night to end a six-game losing streak. Pittsburgh fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton’s first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little...
The Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona was certainly something else
And like that, Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert is now just a thing of the past following his firing by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Kingsbury’s tenure in the Valley had its ups and certainly had its downs, especially when taking into account a 4-13 mark in his final season. And his departure wasn’t only about Xs and Os.
