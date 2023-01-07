The LG C2 TV is 2022's update on the already amazing C1, and it is simply one of the best OLED TVs around. It provides all that you want from a luxury set, with superb brightness, gorgeous colours, and a minimal design that just looks beautiful. Yes, the C1 is a lot cheaper, but if you want the best of the best, as big as possible, you'll struggle to top the LG C2.

22 DAYS AGO