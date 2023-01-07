ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most mind-blowing optical illusions of 2022

Having our minds boggled by optical illusions is one of our favourite distractions here at Creative Bloq. Optical illusions can delight us, educate us and just plain confuse us, and we've seen plenty of examples of all of that over this past year. Over the past 12 months, we've seen...
The most unbelievable logo fails of 2022

The year is at almost an end, and as we look back at what 2022 has left us, a few logo designs stand out. And not for the right reasons. There were plenty of good logo designs in 2022, but inevitably what we're most likely to remember are those logo fails that made us laugh or scratch our heads – or both.
This mystifying optical illusion is driving me round the bend

You may have noticed that we're big fans of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. Exploring how our brains process different images can offer fascinating inspiration for creative work. But while many of the optical illusions we've seen take a bit of work on the part of the viewer, requiring you to look at them in a certain way, this one is instant and unavoidable.
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online

While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
These striking creative trends will define 2023

As we approach the end of they year, everyone's starting to gaze into their crystal ball to predict the creative trends of 2023. Based on what's been emerging in the recent months, broader social themes and some pure guess work, we can get an idea of what we might see in next 12 months.
Could Apple release the monitor of our dreams in 2023?

Apple gets a lot of things right, but it has a difficult relationship with monitors. They're either way too expensive for most people to buy or they sacrifice specs for a lower price tag than can still be beaten by competitors. The 2019 Pro Display XDR is most remembered by...
These are the worst design fails of 2022

We’ve seen some great design in 2022, from sleek logo redesigns to sharp graphic design and innovative new products. But, like every year, 2022 also brought its share of designs that left us amused, confused, frustrated or all three. From a game controller that the design team should have...
The 3 most surprising logo secrets of 2022

We often take the logos we see everyday for granted, associating a certain shape with a well-known brand without considering the reasons behind the design. But many of the most famous logos have more to them than meets the eye, and the design secrets are still capturing attention on the internet – even if the branding has been around for what feels like forever.
$1.2m for a photo of a pigeon?

An image may be worth a thousand words, but how does that translate into cash? If it's a photo of a pigeon that's been misused for years, $1.2 million is the sum decided by a federal jury in Los Angeles. That's after a photographer sued a company for allegedly using his work without permission for more than a decade.
The Kia logo fiasco just won't go away

Poor Kia. Usually when a logo is declared a disaster, it's a subjective thing – down to personal taste and aesthetics. But for once, we have hard facts and statistics to prove that a brand's logo just isn't working – and the numbers just keep coming. Last month,...
Noblechairs Hero ST review: comfortable gaming chair brings the class

The Noblechairs Hero ST gaming chair is the latest and perhaps classiest model in Noblechairs' premium gaming chair lineup, and one of the maker's most expensive too. And apart from a slightly pedestrian lumbar support, it performs well not just as a gaming chair, but as an all-around work-and-life office chair too.
Not everyone thinks the new Kia logo is a disaster

Ah, the new Kia logo. Despite being unveiled in 2021, the updated wordmark became the most contentious design topic of last year when Google data showed that around 30,000 Google searches for 'KN car' are being made a month. But is the supposedly illegible logo as disastrous as people think?
This groovy VW camper van optical illusion is wild

We've seen a great many optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. From spinning horses to whole new colours, they're a great way to learn about how we perceive colour and light. But here's one that's just plain fun. Torn between a VW Beetle or a campervan? With this clever trompe-l'oeil you get both in one.
"Magic" Procreate iPad hack blows minds on Twitter

If you're a digital artist or illustrator working on iPad, chances are you're familiar with Procreate. The painting app has become the go-to for tablet-toting creatives, thanks not least to its impressive selection of brushes. But it seems one awesome feature has been hiding in plain sight. One Procreate user...
Peugeot's wild new concept could be the car of the future

Although car design has evolved massively over the decades, today's vehicles still don't quite look like the models that authors and filmmakers imagined we would be driving more than two decades into the 21st century. But if its presentation at CES in Las Vegas is anything to go by, Peugeot's out to change that.
3 decades of the MacBook – a visual timeline

Back in 1989, Apple introduced the Macintosh Portable. The LA Times wasn’t impressed: “It’s too big, too heavy and too expensive.” And it was, coming in at a whopping 7.3kg. That’s heavier than five M1 MacBook Pros, while its $7,300 price tag then would buy you the equivalent of 13 M1 MacBook Pros today.
The best car rebrands we've seen yet

Car rebrandings seem to come at a rate of almost one a month these days. Over the past year, we've seen new car logos from Aston Martin, Citroen Dacia, Skoda – and of course Kia. The last of those is an example for another roundup since it doesn't seem to be working very well. In this piece, we're recapping the car logo redesigns that got it right.
The best laptop for interior design in 2023

The best laptop for interior design can help you design the home of your dreams – or prove to be an essential tool if you're a professional interior designer. Having a laptop you can work on comfortably while you come up with designs and ideas is extremely important, and interior designers can benefit from having a powerful yet portable device that you can work on wherever you are, and can show your plans to clients.
The best laptops for watching movies in 2023

Looking for the best laptop for watching movies? We're not surprised. It's one of the main uses people have for their laptops these days. In fact, some don't even have a TV, because they can watch all the video content they need on their laptops via streaming services. However, while...
