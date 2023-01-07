ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Another day of early spring temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day with early spring-like temperatures. High 58. Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a switch to cooler north winds by the end of the day. High 54. A light rain/snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Slushy snow accumulations should remain light: under 1’’ for most locations. Roads will be wet and possibly even slick in some spots, but significant impacts are not expected at this time. Colder with a high of 39. Sunny and cold Friday. High 36. Rapid warm up over the weekend with a high of 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Remaining mild for the first half of next week.
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
