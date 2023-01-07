Read full article on original website
Hogan Prep Middle School ordered to pay former student $700,000 over teacher’s behavior
Kansas City's Hogan Prep Middle School and a former teacher were ordered to pay a former student thousands after a misconduct lawsuit.
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
KMBC.com
Another day of early spring temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day with early spring-like temperatures. High 58. Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a switch to cooler north winds by the end of the day. High 54. A light rain/snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Slushy snow accumulations should remain light: under 1’’ for most locations. Roads will be wet and possibly even slick in some spots, but significant impacts are not expected at this time. Colder with a high of 39. Sunny and cold Friday. High 36. Rapid warm up over the weekend with a high of 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Remaining mild for the first half of next week.
Snow Creek open for tubing while waiting for ski season to arrive
Snow Creek in Weston plans to open for tubing, until its manmade snow melts, but waits for colder weather before opening for ski, snowboarding.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
kcur.org
Kansas City charter school ordered to pay nearly $1 million to student molested by teacher
A Kansas City charter school will have to pay nearly $1 million to a former student who alleges she was sexually harassed by a middle school teacher when she was 11 years old. The former student at Hogan Preparatory Academy said she was singled out and then molested by former teacher Douglas Bliss.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
Best BBQ in Missouri, according to the Food Network
Many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the "50 States of Barbecue" list.
KMBC.com
Wayside Waifs says the last two rescues from an Iowa puppy mill have been adopted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs are being adopted from Wayside Waifs. They were rescued from a puppy mill more than a year ago. Huskies Fiona and Rex are about to say goodbye to Wayside Waifs after 435 days in the shelter. When they arrived, Wayside Waifs’ Casey Waugh...
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
WIBW
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
