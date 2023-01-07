Read full article on original website
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
For The Record: Ron Johnson, Inauguration Day, and a third Madison mayoral candidate
MADISON, Wis. — After a holiday hiatus, For The Record is back for the new year. New documents show Johnson’s involvement in alternate elector plan UW Journalism professor Mike Wagner joins to discuss newly released documents from the Jan. 6 Committee showing Sen. Ron Johnson’s involvement in a plan to use an alternate slate of electors to re-elect Donald Trump. He...
captimes.com
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
CBS 58
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney
January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
fortatkinsononline.com
Mr. Brews Taphouse owner addresses council decision and pouring another round of beer
I would like to start by thanking Mr. Ryan Whisner for his detailed coverage of the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting on Jan. 3. Secondly, the Mr Brews team and I would like to clarify that the comment mentioned in Mr. Whisner’s article claiming that “representatives of Mr Brews Taphouse were heard stating in the hallway ‘we might as well just close and give them the business’” is not accurate. The comment came from a local businessperson, not a direct Mr Brews representative.
nbc15.com
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After operating on Madison’s north side for almost 100 years, the Oscar Mayer plant closed its doors for good in 2017. Now, for one of the first times since its closure, developers are breaking ground on the Oscar Mayer campus to create affordable housing. Located...
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon business receives Department of Defense recognition
Logan Swinehart, owner of the Oregon-based Swinehart Plumbing Company, received a Patriot Award in recognition of providing exceptional support to one of his employees currently serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (ESGR) presented Swinehart with his...
nbc15.com
Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show
MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
