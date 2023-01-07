ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For The Record: Ron Johnson, Inauguration Day, and a third Madison mayoral candidate

MADISON, Wis. — After a holiday hiatus, For The Record is back for the new year. New documents show Johnson’s involvement in alternate elector plan UW Journalism professor Mike Wagner joins to discuss newly released documents from the Jan. 6 Committee showing Sen. Ron Johnson’s involvement in a plan to use an alternate slate of electors to re-elect Donald Trump. He...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney

January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
HARTFORD, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Mr. Brews Taphouse owner addresses council decision and pouring another round of beer

I would like to start by thanking Mr. Ryan Whisner for his detailed coverage of the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting on Jan. 3. Secondly, the Mr Brews team and I would like to clarify that the comment mentioned in Mr. Whisner’s article claiming that “representatives of Mr Brews Taphouse were heard stating in the hallway ‘we might as well just close and give them the business’” is not accurate. The comment came from a local businessperson, not a direct Mr Brews representative.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Punch

Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise

The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon business receives Department of Defense recognition

Logan Swinehart, owner of the Oregon-based Swinehart Plumbing Company, received a Patriot Award in recognition of providing exceptional support to one of his employees currently serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (ESGR) presented Swinehart with his...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
BELOIT, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show

MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy