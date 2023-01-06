ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Daily Advocate

Blood drives planned in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at local blood drives this week. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association community blood drive...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

El Toro relocates to The Greene, plans to add patio

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told Dayton.com their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Sunday, Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Monday, Jan. 9.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Daily Advocate

December crash on US 127 turns fatal

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 17, 2022 Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Emergency crews and firefighters were called to a house fire in Miami County, just outside Troy, Tuesday morning. Troy firefighters were called to the house in the 700 block of North Forest Hill Road just before 4:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >>Mother saves...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

