El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told Dayton.com their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Sunday, Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Monday, Jan. 9.

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO