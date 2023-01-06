ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Greenville, OH

WRBI Radio

Newly-sworn in Brookville Town Council rehires fired police chief

— Brookville Town Councilmembers who took office on January 1 have reversed the former council’s decision and rehired Terry Mitchum as Police Chief by a 3-2 vote. The prior Town Council terminated Mitchum’s employment, along with that of Lt. Ryan Geiser, based on the recommendation of the Brookville Safety Board.
BROOKVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
RICHMOND, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Greene Co. authorities seek help finding alleged drug trafficker

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in finding an alleged drug trafficker who has violated the terms of their bond. Nicholas E. Williams, 42, was recently arrested on multiple counts including aggravated trafficking, aggravated possession of drugs,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment

— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
BROOKVILLE, IN
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

TFC board declines to ID terminated employees

LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction

RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Ob/Gyn joins Wilson Health

TROY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust, yet...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Community Policy