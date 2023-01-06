RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO