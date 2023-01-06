Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Newly-sworn in Brookville Town Council rehires fired police chief
— Brookville Town Councilmembers who took office on January 1 have reversed the former council’s decision and rehired Terry Mitchum as Police Chief by a 3-2 vote. The prior Town Council terminated Mitchum’s employment, along with that of Lt. Ryan Geiser, based on the recommendation of the Brookville Safety Board.
Shop Local: Shelby County small businesses discuss local impact on county’s 204th birthday
Shelby County is turning 204 on Saturday, January 7! Area small business react to being a part of the county.
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Greene Co. authorities seek help finding alleged drug trafficker
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in finding an alleged drug trafficker who has violated the terms of their bond. Nicholas E. Williams, 42, was recently arrested on multiple counts including aggravated trafficking, aggravated possession of drugs,...
Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for trespassing on private property
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning. Their confrontation escalated and...
Report exonerates Greene County Animal Control officer in death of dog named ‘Blue’
XENIA — A Greene County Animal Control officer did not do anything to cause the death of a dog named “Blue,” a 100-pound American Bully that died in late October, according to an independent report county administrators commissioned into the animal’s demise. Blue’s owner accused animal...
‘It’s disturbing’: Springfield police, NAACP address gun violence outbreak
"It's disturbing, it's horrible and it's senseless," Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said. "I am still trying to wrap my arms around what is causing this."
WRBI Radio
Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment
— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
westbendnews.net
One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
2 semi-trailers and box truck filled at Styrofoam recycling event in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed with the city of Centerville to help recycle Styrofoam Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Styrofoam recycling scheduled for today in Centerville. At least 530 cars turned and filled two semi-trailers and a box truck, the county said in a social media post. “Thank you,...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Ohio Department of Education finds DPS in ‘non-compliance’ over busing issues
DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Education slapped Dayton Public Schools (DPS) with a “non-compliance” finding after state investigators found DPS in violation of state requirements on 56 different days. This entire school year, DPS have maintained that they have plenty of bus drivers and buses, but...
Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters
A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent.
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Ob/Gyn joins Wilson Health
TROY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust, yet...
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
