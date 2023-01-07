Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Washington Examiner
WATCH: NYC thieves steal $2 million worth of fine jewelry in under a minute
A gang of masked thieves stole up to $2 million worth of high-end jewelry on Sunday during a smash-and-grab heist in New York City. The crime occurred around 5 p.m. at Facets Fine Jewelry in Park Slope, Brooklyn, while shoppers and employees were still in the store, according to a report.
My Tips to using Uber in New York City
Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
Retired NYC workers rally to keep their health care intact
A public hearing was held at City Hall on Monday to hear testimony on both sides of the NYC retired workers health benefits amendment.
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
GoLocalProv
More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ
The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
Building Design & Construction
A carbon capture process moves forward in New York City
In early 2022, the developer and property manager Glenwood Management, working with CarbonQuest, which specializes in turnkey solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, initiated what was touted as the first commercially operational building carbon capture on the market, at Glenwood’s 30-story 377,564-sf 232-apartment Grand Tier building at 1930 Broadway in New York City, which opened in 2005. This modular system, installed in the building’s parking garage, took up the equivalent of just three parking spaces.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYC
Buying a house is a major milestone, but it can be especially challenging for those living in high-cost cities like New York City. If you're renting an apartment in NYC and want to own your own home, it might seem like an impossible dream. However, with careful planning and some smart strategies, it is possible to buy a house within a year while still renting an apartment. In this article, we'll offer 13 basic tips to help you achieve this goal and become a homeowner in the bustling city of New York.
star-revue.com
Understanding Hunt’s Point, Bronx’s Asthma Alley… by Brian Abate
Over the past few years Red Hook has seen the opening of two Amazon warehouses that have brought more trucks to our mixed-use neighborhoods. Many of those who are concerned about increased truck traffic point to high rates of asthma. In this series we will look at what the science...
