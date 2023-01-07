ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
PIX11

New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
Nick Davies

My Tips to using Uber in New York City

Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
GoLocalProv

More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ

The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
Building Design & Construction

A carbon capture process moves forward in New York City

In early 2022, the developer and property manager Glenwood Management, working with CarbonQuest, which specializes in turnkey solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, initiated what was touted as the first commercially operational building carbon capture on the market, at Glenwood’s 30-story 377,564-sf 232-apartment Grand Tier building at 1930 Broadway in New York City, which opened in 2005. This modular system, installed in the building’s parking garage, took up the equivalent of just three parking spaces.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom

The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
Kwaku Amenorhu

13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYC

Buying a house is a major milestone, but it can be especially challenging for those living in high-cost cities like New York City. If you're renting an apartment in NYC and want to own your own home, it might seem like an impossible dream. However, with careful planning and some smart strategies, it is possible to buy a house within a year while still renting an apartment. In this article, we'll offer 13 basic tips to help you achieve this goal and become a homeowner in the bustling city of New York.
