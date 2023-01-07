Read full article on original website
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...
Kvitova beats Rybakina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International. The 32-year-old Kvitova, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, relied...
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
"I was not able to play much tennis" - Nadal confident despite not ideal preparation
Rafael Nadal could certainly imagine a better end of the year 2022 or the start of the 2023 season, but despite a lack of success, he's confidently heading to Melbourne. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will undoubtedly want to add his 23rd at the Australian Open, despite winning the event only twice before. Nadal lost two out of three matches he played at the ATP Finals last year and started the 2023 season with two losses at the United Cup, but he remains optimistic.
Australian Open women's seedings: Confirmed 2023 singles seeds, how they work
As the Australian Open fast approaches, it's time to consider which 32 women's players will be seeded at the first Grand Slam of the year. World No.1 Iga Swiatek will assume the mantle as first seed and will be overwhelming favourite to win her first major at Melbourne Park. The...
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
Australian Open qualifying: Results, scores, schedule as Max Purcell aims for main draw
For those who missed main draw or wildcard entry to the Australian Open, the qualifying tournament represents a last-ditch opportunity to reach the final 128. The 16 men's and women's winners will be included in the Australian Open draw and get the opportunity to lift their ranking and secure prizemoney.
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
Adelaide International 2: Ymer books spot in last eight
Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Ymer, ranked No 77, will play lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon next. Ahead of his victory, the Swede won against Finn Emil...
Kooyong Classic: Alex de Minaur defeats third Grand Slam winner in four victories
Alex de Minaur continued his impressive run of recent form defeating US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday. In front of a parochial Australian crowd, the 23-year-old didn't have many issues as he dismissed the Austrian 6-4 6-4 in 98 minutes. The win means that...
Aus Open 2023: What you need to know including dates, prizemoney and more
The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament is just days away. Get up to date with when it starts, key dates, who the seeds are, what the prizemoney is, and lots more here.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Tennis sans Serena starts in earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
