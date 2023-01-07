Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Oxford United vs Arsenal confirmed lineups, starting 11 for FA Cup match as Smith Rowe returns
Oxford United and Arsenal will clash for the first time since they played each other in the third round of the 2002/03 FA Cup when they meet at the same stage this season at the Kassam Stadium on Monday. Club legend Dennis Bergkamp scored his 100th goal for Arsenal at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Do Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europa League? League Cup finalists and champions prizes explained
We're now down to eight teams in this year's edition of the Carabao Cup with teams potentially just three matches away from a trip to Wembley. League One side Charlton Athletic are the only team left in the quarterfinals that are not a Premier League outfit. With a trip to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Arsenal wearing all-white kit vs. Oxford United? Powerful reason behind 'No More Red' jersey campaign
The most successful team in the history of the FA Cup will be wearing an all-white kit when they kick off their 2022-23 campaign in the competition. Rather than their usual home and away kits this season, Arsenal will be wearing an all-white strip when they try to avoid an upset at third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Embarrassing' - Manchester United told to change captains by former Red Devil
Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender. WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.
ng-sportingnews.com
When will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al Nassr? Projected debut date for CR7 in Saudi Arabia
Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially found a new club, signing for Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now the question becomes when Ronaldo will begin play for Al Nassr, with clubs having returned from the World Cup break and domestic play resumed.
ng-sportingnews.com
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa
Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid as they are still alive and in the hunt for all domestic trophies. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. Finally, they will be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January amidst a busy run of fixtures.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara? Date and location announced for 2023 boxing fight
The intriguing collision between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara has been rescheduled. The pair will collide at the Motorpoint Arena in Wood's home city of Nottingham on February 18. Injury scuppered the original date of September 24, when Wood pulled out at less than two weeks'...
ng-sportingnews.com
The 'six teams' that Eddie Jones thinks can challenge for World Cup glory
International rugby has never been so competitive and unpredictable. As rugby fans continue to count down the days until this year’s World Cup, the prospect of what lies ahead is incredibly exciting for the sport. For rugby-mad nations including New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland, the pressure and expectation...
ng-sportingnews.com
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2023 YouTube boxing match?
Not long ago, celebrity boxing bouts were considered a joke by many. While still not as favored, KSI has managed to turn them into a successful business with a growing interest. KSI, who has over 12.4 million Instagram followers and 16 million YouTube subscribers, teamed up with DAZN to form...
Soccer-Former Brazil defender Miranda retires
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Former Brazil defender Joao Miranda has decided to end his playing career at the age of 38, he said on Wednesday. "The moment has arrived. To everyone who has supported me, my most special thanks. Thank you very much, football!" Miranda wrote on Twitter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...
Comments / 0