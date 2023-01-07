ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

'Embarrassing' - Manchester United told to change captains by former Red Devil

Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender. WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.
ng-sportingnews.com

Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa

Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid as they are still alive and in the hunt for all domestic trophies. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. Finally, they will be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January amidst a busy run of fixtures.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara? Date and location announced for 2023 boxing fight

The intriguing collision between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara has been rescheduled. The pair will collide at the Motorpoint Arena in Wood's home city of Nottingham on February 18. Injury scuppered the original date of September 24, when Wood pulled out at less than two weeks'...
ng-sportingnews.com

The 'six teams' that Eddie Jones thinks can challenge for World Cup glory

International rugby has never been so competitive and unpredictable. As rugby fans continue to count down the days until this year’s World Cup, the prospect of what lies ahead is incredibly exciting for the sport. For rugby-mad nations including New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland, the pressure and expectation...
Reuters

Soccer-Former Brazil defender Miranda retires

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Former Brazil defender Joao Miranda has decided to end his playing career at the age of 38, he said on Wednesday. "The moment has arrived. To everyone who has supported me, my most special thanks. Thank you very much, football!" Miranda wrote on Twitter.
ng-sportingnews.com

Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match

Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy