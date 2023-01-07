ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Australian Open men's seedings: Confirmed 2023 singles seeds, how they work

Australian Open 2023 is here with it time to announce the men's seedings for the tournament. Being a seed at a Grand Slam shields you from other seeded players until the latter stages of the event. It also allows tennis critics and fans to predict future match ups during the...
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match

Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...

