Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Will Commanders start Sam Howell in 2023? Rookie quarterback impresses in win over Cowboys
Commanders fans will hope for just that, especially after seeing Sam Howell outduel Dak Prescott on Sunday. With little to play for, Ron Rivera gave Howell the start vs. the playoff-bound Cowboys. The North Carolina alum hadn't seen the field at any point this season, stuck behind the ever-rotating tandem of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz.
Would the Bears really trade Justin Fields to pick Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft got considerably more interesting during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season when the Texans beat the Colts to gift the No. 1 overall pick to the Bears. It was presumed that if the Texans got the No. 1 pick, they would take a quarterback. It was just a matter of which one they would select.
Why did the Texans fire Lovie Smith? Veteran coach is second straight one-and-done in Houston
No love for Lovie in Houston. In the hours following the Texans un-tanking themselves and losing out on the No. 1 overall pick, Houston owner Cal McNair pulled the plug on the Lovie Smith tenure, firing the head coach after a single year. McNair released a statement on Sunday night:
Watch Nyheim Hines’ emotional kickoff return for TD as Bills’ first play after Damar Hamlin collapse: 'This is storybook'
You couldn't have written the start of the Bills-Patriots game any better. For all of the emotional tributes to Damar Hamlin we've seen this week, nobody did it better than Nyheim Hines. On the Bills' first play since Hamlin's on-field collapse in Cincinnati on Monday, Hines returned the opening kickoff...
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL coaches fired in 2023: Latest news on Lovie Smith, Kliff Kingsbury, others on Black Monday hot seat
Don't let the door hit you on the way out. The NFL is a brutal business. No day exemplifies that more than "Black Monday," the period immediately following the end of the regular season, when teams cut their losses, namely in the form of underperforming head coaches. The cull can...
Joe Burrow says the Bengals' Super Bowl window is 'my whole career'
Joe Burrow would never be described as lacking confidence. From his pregame outfits to his celebratory cigars, Burrow has earned the nickname "Joe Cool" for a reason. Take the quarterback's answer Sunday to the question of what the Bengals' Super Bowl window is. "The window is my whole career," Burrow...
Panthers coaching rumors: Latest news on Frank Reich, Steve Wilks other candidates in Carolina
When David Tepper and the Panthers parted ways with Ron Rivera at the end of the 2019 season, their goal was to swing big on the head coaching market. They wanted to land a high-upside candidate with a great offensive mind to lead the team. Enter Matt Rhule, a big-name...
49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
Ranking the Texans' 6 best coaching candidates to replace fired Lovie Smith in 2023
Lovie Smith's third win as the Texans' head coach was his last. Smith, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace David Culley for the 2022 NFL season, was fired after only one year at the helm — just like Culley. Under Smith, Houston went 3-13-1, finishing last in...
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Wild-card playoff matchups, schedule for AFC, NFC
It's super. It's wild. It's Super Wild Card Weekend. The expanded NFL playoff field is here to stay, and the 14 teams in it this year are set as we enter the depths of winter and the wild-card round. The AFC is headlined by three juggernauts, a couple of upstarts...
Broncos coaching rumors: Latest news on Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, other candidates after Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Broncos made what they hoped would be a long-term coaching hire during the 2022 NFL offseason when they named Nathaniel Hackett the successor to Vic Fangio. Hackett was fresh off a three-year run with the Packers during which he helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs. He was supposed to help the Broncos provide an upgrade to their stagnant offense, but he was unable to do so.
Future College Football Playoff locations: Host cities, stadiums for 2024 national championship and beyond
A change is going to come. The College Football Playoff national championship game has found itself on an ever-moving carousel, cycling through different locations with wholly different climates since its 2014 inception. If you build it, they will come. And given the CFP championship's popularity — it draws tens of...
Mattress Mack bets $3 million on TCU to beat Georgia after winning millions on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made quite the wager during the World Series, placing heaps of money on the Astros during their postseason run. He made out like a bandit, pocketing $75 million in winnings when his beloved 'Stros hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy. McIngvale is nothing if not...
