The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Joe Burrow says the Bengals' Super Bowl window is 'my whole career'

Joe Burrow would never be described as lacking confidence. From his pregame outfits to his celebratory cigars, Burrow has earned the nickname "Joe Cool" for a reason. Take the quarterback's answer Sunday to the question of what the Bengals' Super Bowl window is. "The window is my whole career," Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff bracket 2023: Wild-card playoff matchups, schedule for AFC, NFC

It's super. It's wild. It's Super Wild Card Weekend. The expanded NFL playoff field is here to stay, and the 14 teams in it this year are set as we enter the depths of winter and the wild-card round. The AFC is headlined by three juggernauts, a couple of upstarts...
ng-sportingnews.com

Broncos coaching rumors: Latest news on Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, other candidates after Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Broncos made what they hoped would be a long-term coaching hire during the 2022 NFL offseason when they named Nathaniel Hackett the successor to Vic Fangio. Hackett was fresh off a three-year run with the Packers during which he helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs. He was supposed to help the Broncos provide an upgrade to their stagnant offense, but he was unable to do so.
DENVER, CO

