Baxter wrestlers win twice at home quadrangular

Baxter sophomore Skyler Stoll improved to 14-3 on the season with a 3-0 night at the Bolts' home quadrangular on Thursday. He won his first match by fall in 39 seconds. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

BAXTER — Five Bolts finished 3-0 to lead Baxter’s wrestling team to a pair of dual wins during a home quadrangular on Thursday night.

The Bolts registered five pins in a 45-33 victory over English Valleys/Tri-County and they also downed Collins-Maxwell 42-30 after accepting six forfeits.

Baxter’s lone loss was a 54-24 defeat against Belle Plaine.

The Bolts opened the night against EV/TC and went 7-3 in contested matches. They took one forfeit and Alex Dille (113), Cole Smith (126), Skyler Stoll (138), Callyn Bishop (170) and Michael Wilhelm (182) all won by fall.

Baxter sophomore Jack Anderson, right, battled to a 5-2 win by decision at 152 pounds against English Valleys/Tri-County on Thursday. Anderson was 2-1 for the night with his other win coming by forfeit.

Jack Anderson (152) claimed a 5-2 win by decision, Jacob Hiemstra (160) won by injury time and Aiden McFadden (285) accepted a forfeit. EV/TC took three forfeits in the loss.

The Bolts ended their night with the win over Collins-Maxwell. There were three contested matches and Smith won his bout by fall. Dille, Stoll, Anderson, Bishop, Wilhelm and McFadden all took forfeits.

There were two double forfeits and Collins-Maxwell scored 18 points on three forfeit wins.

McFadden (16-2) took his third forfeit of the night in the dual against Belle Plaine, and the Bolts were 4-5 in contested matches.

Bishop claimed a win by pin, Stoll won 8-4 and Wilhelm was a 9-7 winner at 195. Smith (16-3) won by disqualification after he was taken down to the mat after the whistle blew.

Bishop (14-5) and Smith were 3-0 with two pins, Stoll, Wilhelm and McFadden also went 3-0 and Dille and Anderson both ended the night 2-1. Bishop’s two pins came in 37 and 47 seconds.

Bishop has won 10 straight matches, while Stoll (14-3) has won nine in a row.