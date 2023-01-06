Read full article on original website
Synth Single Review: "Together" by Fonz Tramontano & Star Madman
Fonz Tramontano and Star Madman's Together captures a yearning for powerful love. Elevated, flickering notes shine softly and oscillating, angular bass drives on. Chiming, elevated synth glows out in a tender melody as punchy drums are punctuated by tom hits. Now Star Madman’s dynamic voice leaps into the track with...
Curse Breaker vs. Blade's Edge, "Cursed Blade" Review
Curse Breaker vs. Blade's Edge - "Cursed Blade" Tracks: 10 (5 by Curse Breaker, 5 by Blade's Edge) / Run Time: 47 minutes. Leave it to the old-school metal specialists at Stormspell Records to bring back the "split" album -- which was a fairly common sight during the vinyl and cassette era, but has been mostly forgotten in this digital age. Back in the day, when two bands couldn't afford to finance an entire album release by themselves, they'd team up with another group and go "halfsies" on it, with each combo taking one side of the wax and splitting the pressing/production costs. The most famous "split" would probably be Sepultura's humble 1986 debut EP, Bestial Devastation, which shared a release with Seculo XX by fellow Brazilians Overdose on the flip side.
Electronica Album Review: "Basement Jams" by GrischaDJ
GrischaDJ’s Basement Jams is minimalist electronic music that engages the listener’s ears with intriguing explorations of tone, tempo and rhythm. GrischaDJ’s music has a cold clarity to it along with a flair for playing with musical interactions that makes it fresh and ear-catching. The variation and interesting...
