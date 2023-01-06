Curse Breaker vs. Blade's Edge - "Cursed Blade" Tracks: 10 (5 by Curse Breaker, 5 by Blade's Edge) / Run Time: 47 minutes. Leave it to the old-school metal specialists at Stormspell Records to bring back the "split" album -- which was a fairly common sight during the vinyl and cassette era, but has been mostly forgotten in this digital age. Back in the day, when two bands couldn't afford to finance an entire album release by themselves, they'd team up with another group and go "halfsies" on it, with each combo taking one side of the wax and splitting the pressing/production costs. The most famous "split" would probably be Sepultura's humble 1986 debut EP, Bestial Devastation, which shared a release with Seculo XX by fellow Brazilians Overdose on the flip side.

1 DAY AGO