ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Legendary Country Musician Played On Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit

Nike Nesmith’s songwriting skill is undisputable, and the credit for most of the Monkees’ hits goes to him. Before their television debut in 1966, they began preparations for their first album, Royal Flush, which has two of Nesmith’s songs. During their initial years, none of the band members was allowed to sing the songs; session musicians recorded their music.
101.5 KNUE

40 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Earns Her First No. 1 Hit

Forty years ago today, on Jan. 8, 1983, Reba McEntire earned her first No. 1 hit with "Can't Even Get the Blues." The song, McEntire's 14th single, was from her fifth studio album, Unlimited, which was released on Mercury Records. "Can't Even Get the Blues," which was written by Tom...
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder and More to Play Tribute Concert for Leslie Jordan at Grand Ole Opry

Leslie Jordan’s musical friends are coming together to celebrate the late actor’s life and career with a special concert at the famed Grand Ole Opry. The one-night event named Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will hit the circle on February 18. Together, over a dozen performers who were personally connected to Jordan will sing songs and tell cherished stories about their time with him.
101.5 KNUE

Scotty McCreery Is Finding Inspiration in His Family Life: ‘We’re in a Great Season’

Scotty McCreery's life has seen some big changes over the past year, with the biggest being the arrival of his son, Avery, and his new role as a dad. Naturally, his new role alongside his wife Gabi has also come with some newfound inspiration. The singer says he is currently working on his next studio album, and the project will likely include songs inspired by his wife and son.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy